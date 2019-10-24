The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday, October 24

Calling all Harry Potter fans — we know there are a ton of you. Park & Ocean, the rad outdoor bar and venue attached to Hugh Taylor Birch State Park along Fort Lauderdale Beach, has been hosting a monthly Harry Potter movie night. For this month’s Potter in the Park, enjoy Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second flick in the series. Food and beverages will be available for purchase too. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Park & Ocean, 3109 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $5.

Friday, October 25

A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mastermind is hitting our neck of the woods. Comic artist Steve Lavigne will make an appearance at Tate’s Comics in Lauderhill on Friday. Dating back to the beginning, Lavigne has been a mainstay in the TMNT world alongside Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, coloring covers, creating artwork for merchandise, and creating a slew of characters. Cowabunga! 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Tate’s Comics, 4566 N. University Blvd., Lauderhill; tatescomics.com. Admission is free.

Saturday, October 26

This wild and wacky world can use a bit more happiness. Fortunately, there’s a new exhibit at NSU Art Museum to help with that. Happy! has its opening night on Saturday, with wine, hors d’oeuvres, and an opportunity to mingle with artists like FriendsWIthYou and Adler Guerrier. The exhibit features numerous contemporary art pieces all designed to explore the pursuit of happiness. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at NSU Art Museum, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; nsuartmuseum.org. Admission is free for museum members and $25 for nonmembers.

Moonfest is back, baby. Widely known as West Palm Beach’s massive Halloween street party, this year’s fest features four blocks of fun, three stages for live tunes, a giant haunted house, and a big ole costume contest. On the music front, Surfer Blood, the People Upstairs, Rogue Theory, and Spred the Dub will bring the good vibes. There is a VIP option ($60) too, with an open bar, buffet, and seated area. 8 p.m. Saturday at various locations in West Palm Beach; moonfest.me. Tickets cost $15 to $60.

Do we have any Lady Gaga fans out there? Little Monsters, where you at? On Sunday, the Living Room at W Fort Lauderdale Beach will be morphed into a Night of 1,000 Gagas Halloween Spectacular. In addition to a Halloween costume contest to crown the “most iconic look” and “best tour look,” host Nicole Halliwell will guide peeps through a drag experience starring Nicky Monet, Sasha Lords, and other special guests. 10 p.m. Saturday at W Fort Lauderdale, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Indie Craft Bazaar: See Sunday. Photo by Monica McGivern

Sunday, October 27

You need more stuff. And, on Saturday, the place to find that new tchotchke will be the Indie Craft Bazaar at Revolution Live. Renowned as South Florida’s largest and longest-running handmade marketplace, you never know what you’ll find. But, you can count on a massive array of jewelry, crafts, $3 mimosas, and gift bags for the first 100 in the door. In the spirit of Halloween, there will be a DIY slime bar too. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $5.

You’ve likely heard about the iconic play, which first hit Broadway in the late 1940s. And, there was the legendary film in the '50s starring Marlon Brando. Now A Streetcar Named Desire has landed at our very own Palm Beach Dramaworks for a stint. If you can’t make it this weekend, it runs through November 3. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Palm Beach Dramaworks, 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; palmbeachdramaworks.org. Tickets cost $77.

Clairo: See Monday. Photo by Hart Leshkina

Monday, October 28

Clairo first made it big online, with YouTube hits like “Pretty Girl” garnering millions upon millions of views. Now the 21-year-old Massachusetts native has her first studio album. Immunity, which hit shelves in August, registering on the album charts in the U.S., Australia, and Canada. Riding its momentum, the indie-pop songstress will appear at Revolution Live on Monday as part of her 2019 North American tour. 7 p.m. Monday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $22.50.

Tuesday, October 29

Hollywood’s Boxroom Escape Games is a lovely place for a family-friendly escape room on most nights. Through Halloween, the spot is evolving into the town’s first-ever haunted walk-through maze, loaded with creepy AF clowns, monsters, creatures, and more. The whole experience, known as the Warren Haunted House, is designed to terrify you, so come prepared for frightful awesomeness. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Warren, 2042 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; thewarrenhaunt.com. Tickets cost $7 to $15.

Wednesday, October 30

Looking for a new yacht to pose on for all your Instagram vids? Well, if you have the dough — or just want a pic from the docks — the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show docks along the Intracoastal Wednesday through Sunday. This world-class spectacle is celebrating its 60th year, with this year’s show boasting 1,500-plus boats, 1,200 exhibitors, and six miles of floating docks. All aboard! Wednesday through Sunday along the Intracoastal near 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; flibs.com. Single-day tickets cost $34 with various packages and discounts available.