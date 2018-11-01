The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

You’ve likely binged on some Stranger Things by now on Netflix. And, if you haven’t, you are way behind on the times. Well, now you can binge on some painting - and the lovable-yet-spooky show is involved. In the heart of Accomplice Brewery’s '80s Weekend celebration, enjoy a step-by-step class to create your own Stranger Things painting. Just don’t paint it “upside down,” okay? 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks, 1027 N. Mango Road, Suite 4, West Palm Beach; facebook.com. $25.

Friday

A Kennedy is coming to town! Environmental attorney and activist, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is hitting FAU for a one-of-a-kind lecture that is sure to span topics from combating pollution to tales stemming from his uber-famous family. As a reminder, RFK Jr. is the son of former U.S. Senator Bobby Kennedy and (fun fact!) is married to Curb Your Enthusiasm star and Miami native, Cheryl Hines. 6 p.m. on Friday at FAU Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton; universitytickets.com. Tickets are $35.

Deck the Palms with boughs of holly, fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la! Prepare for the annual holiday market in WPB, featuring more than 130 local artisans, culinary vendors and more. It’s one heck of a seasonal shopping experience and it’s all going down at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. You can feel good spending that dough, too, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Junior League of the Palm Beaches. 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; jlpb.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND See the light... with Dark Star Orchestra. See Saturday. Susana Millman

Saturday

The Mexican holiday Day of the Dead starts on Halloween and ends on November 2. So, on November 3, Fort Lauderdale will celebrate Night of the Dead. What does this evening entail exactly? Well, count on tunes from Dark Star Orchestra, Galactic and the Bobby Lee Rodgers Trio filling Revolution Live’s friendly confines. For an evening with “dead” in its title, good ol' rock and funk will be alive and well. 3 p.m. on Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets are $34.50 to $81.

Really love the Broward Center for the Performing Arts? You’d probably make an excellent member of its Ghost Light Society. This spookily-named group is primarily comprised of folks in the 25 to 45-year-old range who not only advocate for stellar arts programming in the community, but have raised more than $750,000 since 2009. Its Secret Garden Soirée is going down on Saturday. It’s a major fundraiser for arts-in-education programming at the Center and will feature an open bar, delicious bites and entertainment. 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth Street, Fort Lauderdale; ghostlightsociety.org. Tickets are $125 to $150.

EXPAND End your weekend on a high note with Twenty One Pilots at BB&T Center. Courtesy

Sunday

By now you’ve likely heard Twenty One Pilots’ smash hit “Stressed Out” 10,000 times. (Side note: Does anyone else literally get stressed out listening to that?) Anyway, the multi-platinum band has plenty of other hits besides that one, including the recently released “Jumpsuit” and “My Blood.” These songs stem from Trench, the first LP from Twenty One Pilots in three years which hit shelves in early October. You can hear ‘em all at the BB&T on Sunday evening. 7 p.m. on Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $35 to $75.

A self-described “hippie with soul,” the folksy, rockin’ singer-songwriter Allen Stone is headlining at Revolution Live. Some of you may be having a bit of déjà vu, as Stone joined Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and friends at the Lauderdale venue in June. Well, now he’s got the big stage all to himself. Count on some indie goodness stemming from his albums, including the 2015 breakthrough LP, Radius. 7 p.m. on Sunday at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets are $25.

EXPAND Snow Patrol is set to open for Ed Sheeran nationwide and will perform a solo show at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood. Courtesy photo

Tuesday

Oh, Snow Patrol, we have missed you. The Irish bred rock quintet has a stellar new album out – Wildness dropped in May – and are trekking all over the USA after a six-plus year hiatus. For some of its tour dates, the group is opening for Ginger Jesus himself, Ed Sheeran, and for others SP is rockin’ solo, more-intimate gigs. For its South Florida show, we have Snow Patrol headlining Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $30 to $70.

If you are an '80s music fan and have never seen Rock of Ages, here’s a promise: You will absolutely love it. The musical is loaded with '80s hits – from "Know What Love Is" to "Come on Feel the Noise" to "Take Your Best Shot" – and tells a great story, too. With lovable and edgy characters, it’s all about fighting “the man” and preserving an iconic rock venue. You won’t want to miss its quick stint at The Kravis Center in WPB. 8 p.m. on Tuesday and additional dates/times through November 11 at Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; kravis.org. Tickets are $28 to $79.

EXPAND A badass parking garage painted by Arlin Graff takes center stage Wednesday. Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority

Wednesday

Get your Insta-faces ready, people. Downtown Fort Lauderdale is set to have a snazzy and colorful parking garage that will make every other vanilla-colored garage look totally boring. World-renowned muralist Arlin Graff has created a bright and energetic geometric installation along the New River. And, on Wednesday morning there will be a ribbon cutting (that’s open to the public!) to celebrate it. A lot of local organizations made this possible, including: The Community Foundation of Broward, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the City of Fort Lauderdale, the Museum of Discovery and Science, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority. 9 a.m. on Wednesday outside Broward Center for the Performing Arts on the Wendt Terraces overlooking the New River, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; ddaftl.org. Admissions is free and open to the public.