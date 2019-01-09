The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Friday

While some of your favorite late-90s and early 2000's bands may not exist anymore (we’re looking at you, Yellowcard and Motion City Soundtrack!), Take This to Your Grave is trying to keep the spirit alive. The cover band regularly touches on hits from the likes of New Found Glory, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and seemingly everything emotional and angsty in between. Prepare to mosh (and possibly cry at the same time). 8 p.m. on Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $13.

Continue Reading

Ugly sweater season has come and gone. Fortunately, it’s time to sport some other atypical attire: the onesie. The Onesie Bar Crawl is taking over Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District with five stops on the itinerary. Begin at Township, then hit Hideaway, Sway, Booze Garden, and Lucky’s Tavern along the way. Guests get a free welcome shot at Township and can enjoy drink specials all night long, too. 8 p.m. on Friday starting at Township FTL, 219 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; crawlwithus.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25.



Saturday

You don’t have to venture to Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach for some top-notch stone crab. In fact, you can enjoy deliciousness from several hotspots at the Eighth Annual Riverwalk Stone Crab & Seafood Festival in Fort Lauderdale. Participating restaurants include Finster Murphy’s, Southport Raw Bar, Shuck-N-Dive and the DownTowner, among others. There will also be a beer garden and some hermit crab races to cheer on as well. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Free to attend. Food items for sale on-site.

Few beers get so many people stoked like Funky Buddha’s Maple Bacon Coffee Porter. How stoked, you ask? Well, there’s an entire Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival in Oakland Park this weekend. And, probably deservingly so, considering it was named the number one porter in the world on RateBeer.com. More than 50 guest breweries from across the state will be on-hand with booze at the festival and there will be all kinds of rare Funky Buddha beers to try. Cheers! 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; funkybuddhabrewery.com. Tickets cost $55 to $225.

Drew Carey and the Whose Line? crew hits Fort Lauderdale on Sunday evening. Courtesy photo

Sunday

Remember Whose Line Is It Anyway? The improv show was super-popular back in the day with host Drew Carey, and now there’s a version of it on The CW. Carey and a few of his pals are back and touring with a similar concept, Whose Live Anyway? Just like back in the day, the show boasts 90 minutes of pure improv joy and a ton of audience interaction. Slated to appear with Carey in Fort Lauderdale are Joel Murray, Jeff B. Davis and Greg Proops. 6 p.m. on Sunday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $35 to $75.

Iron out the kilt and prepare for some Scottish awesomeness. Twice named Scotland’s Traditional Live Act of the Year, Skerryvore is hitting the Kravis Center in WPB on Sunday evening. Each Skerryvore show takes folks on quite the high-energy journey, spanning the pop, classical and folk spectrums. The band’s sixth studio album, EVO, is a solid pre-show listen. 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; kravis.org. Tickets cost $35.



Monday

Let’s improve those improv skills, shall we? If your off-the-cuff thinking or jokes don't leave others laughing, Improv U has an Improv Drop In on Monday evening. Enjoy all kinds of exercises with novices and advanced jokesters alike. If nothing else, you’ll meet some nice new people and laugh a bit yourself. 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday at Improv U, 105 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach; theimprovu.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Witness some awesome young talent from The King's Academy at CityPlace on Tuesday evening. Courtesy CityPlace

Tuesday

Every third Tuesday of the month, you can experience some local budding talent at WPB’s CityPlace. For this month’s Music for the Mind show, The King’s Academy’s young artists will deliver a dynamic choral, dance and musical performance. The Academy has been a staple in the West Palm Beach community for 45-plus years, with an excellent Conservatory of the Arts program. So, prepare to be wowed. 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; cityplace.com. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for students.

Super Smash Bros. is totally one of those games that everyone thinks they’re the best at. Well, let’s put your money where your mouth is, eh? Tarpon River Brewing is hosting its first-ever Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament on Tuesday. Pro tip: Bring your own controller, as they will not be provided, and you don’t want to use someone else’s clunky one. Not sure if it will help your playing abilities, but enjoy some of Tarpon’s delicious brews while you’re there, too! 7 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. Admission costs $10.

Economist and actor Ben Stein visits Broward College on Wednesday. Courtesy Broward College

Wednesday

Remember that addicting Comedy Central show, Win Ben Stein’s Money, from the early 2000's? Well, the star (yes, Ben Stein) is coming to town as part of the Broward College Speakers Series. Ben will cover everything from economics to perhaps a bit on what it was like to be a speechwriter for Richard Nixon. These days, you can also catch him on Cavuto on Business and he even had a role in the last Sharknado flick. Talk about a diversified portfolio! 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; broward.edu. Tickets cost $70.