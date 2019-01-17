The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Who likes music and being by the water? If you don’t like these things, then why are you living South Florida? Anyway, Clematis by Night has been a weekly West Palm Beach staple since 1995 and this week will be no exception. Enjoy Intracoastal-side eats, shopping, and a set from Florida native and bluesy-rocker, Damon Fowler. Fowler’s latest LP, The Whiskey Bayou Session, dropped last year and is a quality Southern-blues listen. 6 p.m. on Thursday at 100 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; wpb.org. Admission is free.

Way too many '80s nights are saved for the weekend. So how about one on a Thursday night? DJ Danny Bled throws down every Thursday at Fort Lauderdale’s Glitch Bar. The shindig is called Retro Upgrade and is loaded with synth-pop. In addition to all kinds of free arcade games, there are craft beer specials and $5 whiskey and gin deals, too. 8 p.m. on Thursday at Glitch Bar, 905 Northeast Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; glitchbar.com. Admission is free.

Friday

Can you pinpoint Sistrunk on the map? If not, it’s an artsy and vibrant community in Northwest Fort Lauderdale that is ready to woo you. For its Sistrunk-A-Fair celebration, there will be films, performances and exhibits during the week-long festival, with an emphasis on revisiting the history of black communities throughout Broward County. The opening reception is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the African American Research Library. From there, there is more than enough to keep your artsy soul occupied, including a Paint & Sip Night and spoken word spectacle. 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and events through January 26 at various locations in Fort Lauderdale; sistrunkafair.com. Event prices vary.

"Anything Goes" was written in 1934 and is a musical based on a boat. The Anything Gose sour beer fest is this weekend and is an all-you-can-drink affair at Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Company. One of those sounds more fun. The beer fest features more than 50 different beers, including 30 Bangin’ Banjo gose options. Only 500 tickets are available, with the higher-end options including take-home bottles of limited-edition brews. 6:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday at Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Company, 3200 Northwest 23rd Ave., Pompano Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $40 to $120.

Saturday

Lake Street Dive sounds like a midwestern swim club. In reality, it is a Boston-bred indie-rock fivesome that is taking the world by storm. Comprised of a bunch of uber-talented New England Conservatory of Music alums, the group will play a sold out show at the Culture Room Saturday evening. Lake Street Dive has six albums to its name since 2006, including Free Yourself Up, which hit shelves last year. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Sold out with resale tickets available.

“Do you believe in liiiife after lurrrrrrrv?” Okay, so maybe the "lurrrrv" was a bit too Celine Dion? Whatever. Cher is coming to the BB&T Center on Saturday evening. Prepare for sass. Prepare for the hits, from “If I Could Turn Back Time” to “I Got You Babe.” The 72-year-old icon is still churning out new tunes, too. In 2018, she released her 26th studio album, Dancing Queen, a collection of ABBA covers which cracked the Top 5 on the Billboard 200. 8 p.m. on Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $63.70.

Sunday

The first full moon of 2019 rises shortly before midnight on Monday. So, let’s do some yoga! The first Full Moon Yoga at Hilton West Palm Beach is Sunday evening and it’s quite a special occasion. There will a “Super Blood Wolf Moon,” equating to a big ol' red moon coupled with a lunar eclipse. So, people will basically be insane on Sunday night — which means you should totally be at yoga instead. 8 p.m. on Sunday at Hilton West Palm Beach, 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. $10 suggested donation.

EXPAND Artist Rico Gatson discusses his latest MLK-inspired work... on MLK Day at CityPlace! Courtesy of CityPlace

Monday

A beautiful mural will be completed in West Palm Beach’s Gardenia Garage in February. The project is titled Mountain Top, crafted by artist Rico Gatson who was inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s final speech. On MLK Day, Gatson will chat about his colorful work at CityPlace’s Culture Lab. 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday at CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

“See that girl/watch that scene/dig in the dancing queeeeeeen.” That’s right, Mamma Mia and all of its ABBA glory is hitting a local theater. The Maltz Jupiter Theatre will host the celebrated production through February 10. The original Broadway production was nominated for five Tony awards back in 2002, so it’s totally worthy of your attention for a couple hours. 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Maltz Jupiter Theatre, 1001 E. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter; jupitertheatre.org. Tickets cost $70 to $120.

Wednesday

You live in South Florida and should know how to play dominoes. Not good at the game? Some whiskey might help. Enter Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines with its wonderful Whiskey Wednesday and Dominoes Night. This Wednesday, enjoy some Dewar’s 18-year-old whisky and, once you’ve loosened up, take on some local domino players. Just don’t make any crazy bets there until you’ve gotten good, champ. 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 14575 Southwest Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.