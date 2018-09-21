The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Really good food... paired with really good beer... in a really cool setting? Yum. The third edition of Point Royal’s Brewmaster Club Series (at The Diplomat Beach Resort) is going down on Thursday, boasting a five-course seated dinner and delicious brews along the way. This month’s event is curated by Point Royal’s celebrated chef Geoffrey Zakarian and Civil City Brewing, a family-owned brewery out of Jupiter. Cheers! 7 p.m. on Thursday at Point Royal at The Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood; pointroyal-fl.com. Tickets are $93 and include tax, gratuity and valet parking.

CityPlace’s picturesque square is getting pretty musical. On Fridays and Saturdays this month, the September Live Music Series owns the land, with bands spanning soul, R&B, funk and more. This Friday, there’s a special guest as JessLee, a Stuart resident and former competitor on The Voice performs. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday at CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; cityplace.com. Admisssion is free.

It’s not too late to lace up for a good cause. The Outrun Hunger 5K is back in West Palm, raising funds for Feeding South Florida’s mission to end hunger in our region. Competitors have been raising funds in volumes – for every dollar raised, the nonprofit can provide six meals to those in need. So, join in on the run... or come cheer on these community-lovin’ champs. 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Okeeheelee Park, 7715 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Registration packages range from $25 to $50.

Feel that temperature dropping from 90 to a frigid 88? Ah yes, Fall is coming. To say goodbye to summer and welcome everyone’s favorite season, the Riverwalk Fall Festival is happening for a fourth consecutive year in Fort Lauderdale. In addition to live tunes and a nice selection of food trucks and vendors, there will be a ton of activities for the whole family including carnival-themed games, face painting and train rides. Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Esplanade Park, 400 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Reason No. 8734583274 that life isn’t fair: Game of Thrones isn’t returning until sometime next year. But, in the excruciating meantime, you can enjoy the wildly stellar Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at The BB&T Center on Saturday night. Enjoy all of the glorious, epic music you’ve come to love from famed composer Ramin Djawadi and his orchestra, as well as some new nuggets from season seven. 8 p.m. on Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets are $17.63 to $95.25.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is a matchmaker. For its 3rd Annual Burger & Beer Bash, the resort is bringing together local chefs and breweries to compete for the best burger, craft beer and pairing. Participating breweries include Due South, Funky Buddha, Saltwater Brewery and more. It’s all for a good cause, too, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, which helps endangered sea turtles. 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $65.

If you think that’s a high-pitched alarm squealing in West Palm Beach on Sunday evening, it won’t be. It’ll just be girls (and some guys, too) screaming at the Niall Horan show. The former One Direction-er is in the midst of his Flicker World Tour with rising country queen, Maren Morris. Count on an evening of up-tempo beats on one end and “Slow Hands” among a number of other crowd faves. 7 p.m. on Sunday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets are $22.25 to $87.

For the first time in more than ten years, Christina Aguilera is on a concert tour. And we are #Blessed to have her coming to our neck of the woods. The idol’s Liberation Tour opens at the Hard Rock Live on Tuesday, so get ready to hear some of Xtina’s biggest hits from “Genie in a Bottle” to “Fighter.” The tour is in support of her eighth studio album, Liberation, which debuted in the Billboard top ten in June. 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Hard Rock Live at The Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $112 to $262.

There are plenty of happy hours out there with wing specials. And then there’s Bokamper’s celebrating its tenth anniversary on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with 10-cent wings and 10-cent Bo’s Brew Pale Ale. Yes, this is real life and it’s happening at all five Bokamper’s locations in South Florida. If you can’t make it Wednesday, Bokamper’s has food and drink specials through October 5 as part of the anniversary shenanigans, too. 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at all Bokamper’s locations (Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Plantation, Naples and Estero); bokampers.com. 10-cent wings and 10-cent Bo’s Brew Pale Ale from 5 to 7 p.m. only.

Florida is home to one of the world’s greatest Grateful Dead tribute bands, and its name is Crazy Fingers. Since its first gig at a private party in Delray Beach in 1990, the band has performed more than 5,000 gigs. And, you can catch one of those gigs at The Funky Biscuit in Boca on Wednesday. With a repertoire of so many hits – from “Sugaree” to “Eyes of the World,” every Deadhead will leave happy. 8 p.m. on Wednesday at The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; funkybiscuit.com. Tickets are $10 to $15.