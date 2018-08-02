The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

You’ve probably seen everyone playing this volleyball-meets-foursquare game on beaches up and down the coast. Now, Spikeball pros (at least in their own minds) have a chance to drop in and play with fellow aficionados every Thursday through September 6. Margaritaville is providing the nets and balls — you provide the skills! 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, 1111 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood; facebook.com. Tickets cost $5.

Friday

Kevin Hart is taking a break from appearing on seemingly every screen everywhere to visit West Palm Beach. The mega-comedian’s “Irresponsible Tour” has been all over the world since August of last year and is finally making its way to our corner of the globe. For those who have been living in a cave, Ride Along and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle are always good Hart refreshers, in addition to the bazillion comedy specials he’s done. 7 p.m. on Friday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $36 to $161.

Friday, August 3rd is International Beer Day. To honor what is arguably the greatest global holiday, Legends Tavern and Grille in Deerfield Beach is hosting Bangin’ Banjo Brewing for one beer-tastic evening. The Pompano-based brewery will serve up samples of its delicious O.J. Session Wheat IPA, Cypress Creek Cream Ale, Cover Band Gose, as well as dish some awesome, one-of-a-kind swag. 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Legends Tavern & Grille, 1391 S. Military Trail, Deerfield Beach; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

A little bit of the 305 is making its way to the 954. Mas Miami Vol. 2 is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. The evening zooms in on art, sports and music, featuring performances by Magic City Hippies and Jacuzzi Boys. In true Miami fashion, there will a dominoes tournament featuring Gonzalo “Papi” Le Batard of ESPN's Highly Questionable fame, live artists and surprise ESPN guests. 8 p.m. on Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $24 to $99.

EXPAND The final Warped Tour ever has arrived. Experience it on Sunday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre. Photo by Alex Markow

Sunday

Here's one of the saddest sentences you'll ever read: This is the Warped Tour’s final year ever. All good things must come to an end, and this year marks the iconic summer festival’s last year in existence. Locally, the sweaty extravaganza is going out with quite a bang at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. The final lineup includes Less Than Jake, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, We the Kings, 3OH!3 and Senses Fail rockin’ Warped’s several stages. 11 a.m. on Sunday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55.

According to Time Magazine, 1968 was the year that “changed the world.” From political uprisings to a social 180, what a time to be alive it was. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of that grand old year, Hippiefest 2018 is going down at Parker Playhouse. The fest features psychedelic performance from the likes of Vanilla Fudge, Rick Derringer, Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels and Badfinger featuring Joey Molland. 6 p.m. on Sunday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $47 to $77.

Dude, check out a special screening of The Big Lebowski this week. Courtesy Cinemark

“This aggression will not stand, man.” That’s what The Dude said in The Big Lebowski. And, guess what? The Big Lebowski won’t be standing around at area theaters that long either, man. The iconic bad-ass bowling flick is celebrating its 20th anniversary with select showings at local Cinemark theaters on Sunday and Tuesday. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday at Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD, 15601 Sheridan Street, Davie; Cinemark Palace 20 and XD, 3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton; and Cinemark Boynton Beach 14 and XD, 1151 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach; cinemark.com. Prices range from $7.75 to $10.75 depending on theatre and time.

Tuesday

Not a quick thinker? Not funny? Not musical? There’s a place to work on all three of these skills! Improv U is back with another Musical Drop In Class, helping folks perform unscripted musical numbers with the smallest of direction. Musical director Tony Tata leads the class, ultimately resulting in funnier people and hilarious songs. 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Improv U, 105 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach; improvu.com. Tickets cost $10.

Wednesday

Changing Seas is a pretty rad show. Produced by South Florida PBS, it zooms in on oceanographers who explore the depths of our oceans’ deepest and darkest nooks. On Wednesday, catch an awesome episode of Changing Seas on "Cryptic Critters” threatening the Keys’ coral reef ecosystem. Afterward, enjoy a Q&A with experts featured in the film as well as a reception sponsored by 15th Street Fisheries and Lauderdale Marina. There will be free booze from Saltwater Brewery, too. 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography at NSU, 8000 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Another District Fit wellness festival is hitting West Palm Beach this October 19 through 21. It’s a spectacle, with more than 20 instructors onsite for classes, speakers and more than 50 pop-up retail experiences. Since October is an eternity away, a mini-version of the festival is hitting CityPlace on Wednesday, with 30-minute cardio kickboxing, yoga and drum fitness events. 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; districtfitwpb.com. Admission is free.