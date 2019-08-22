The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday, August 22

Fort Lauderdale’s Water Taxi is always a stellar way to tour the town. Well, now you can also tour a handful of craft beers along your journey. On Thursday evening, there will be a special Craft Beer Cruise departing downtown at 7 p.m. Aboard, enjoy unlimited Due South brews, appetizers, and live entertainment. Bonus: It’s the perfect time to take in a sunset. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday aboard Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, departing from Stranahan House, 335 SE Sixth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; watertaxi.com. Tickets cost $39.

Friday, August 23

There are plenty of wonderful places to kayak around our swampy region. Among the best is the ocean-adjacent Hugh Taylor Birch State Park in Fort Lauderdale. On Friday, there’s a Sunset Kayak Tour at 7 p.m., where folks will be guided along the Coastal Dune Lake, culminating in a stunning sunset view. Afterward, make sure to stop by Park & Ocean for a drink and post-paddle snack. 7 p.m. Friday at Park & Ocean, 3109 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-357-2606; fareharbor.com. Tickets cost $35.

Backstreet’s back, alright! Everyone’s favorite — or maybe second favorite — boy band is on tour as the Backstreet Boys hit BB&T Center in Sunrise on Friday night. For this whirl around the globe, it’s the DNA World Tour, named after the group's ninth studio album, which dropped in January. In addition to the newbies, count on the classics from “The Call” to “Larger Than Life” to “The One.” 8 p.m. Friday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; thebbtcenter.com. Sold out.

Papadosio rocks Revolution Live this Saturday. Photo courtesy of Bradford Watkins Creations

Saturday, August 24

Who’s tired of watching baseball and more baseball? The worst time of the professional sports year is almost over and college football is finally back. The season kicks off with a classic showdown: University of Florida vs. University of Miami. If you didn’t score tix to the game in Orlando, you can catch it at Roxy’s Pub (a Gators bar) on Saturday. 7 p.m. Saturday at Roxy’s Pub, 309 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-296-7699; roxyspub.com. Admission is free.

Some bands just emit good vibes all around – and Papadosio is definitely one of them. Now anchored in Asheville, North Carolina, the Athens, Ohio-bred quintet plays more than 150 shows a year. On Saturday, Papadosio will rock Revolution Live with Mystic Grizzly. For a pre-show pump-up, make sure to give its latest LP Content Coma a spin. 8 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $17.50.

Sunday, August 25

The Wilder’s Records & Rosé Brunch Series has been going strong for a couple months now. If you haven’t caught one, Sunday’s shindig is the last one of the summer. Bring your favorite vinyl records and let the DJ spin ‘em. To make the most of the Wilder’s always chill vibe, take advantage of the bottomless rosé options. Cheers! 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wilder, 701 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-683-9453; intothewilder.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Taste some of Napa's finest wines on Monday at Valentino Cucina Italiana. Photo by Josh Del Sesto

Monday, August 26

You deserve to be wined and dined. And this week, there is no better way than the über-fancy Valentino Cucina Italian Wine Dinner on Monday night. Led by master sommelier Gillian Ballance, this spread includes a tasting menu and wine pairings from six Napa stalwarts, including Hewitt Vineyard, Etude Wines, Beaulieu Vineyard, Sterling Vineyards, and Beringer Vineyards. On the food front, there are five courses to enjoy, spanning a lobster salad to duck garganelli. 6:30 p.m. Monday at Valentino Cucina Italiana, 620 S. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-523-5767; valentinocucinaitaliana.com. Tickets cost $295 via eventbrite.com

Tuesday, August 27

Dating back to 2013, Rick and Morty has given us three hilarious seasons. The fourth season of the animated sitcom is set to air in November. But, before that happens, who knows this show the best? Find out Tuesday as Fat Tap Beer and Eatery hosts a Rick and Morty Trivia Night. Gather up a team of up to eight people (the maximum amount allowed), enjoy five rounds of quizzing, and some laughs too. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fat Tap Beer and Eatery, 830 E. Oakland Park Blvd. #101, Oakland Park; 954-325-7049; facebook.com/fattapbeerbar. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, August 28

Who’s craving some lobstah and some chowdah? On Wednesday, the kind peeps at Hugh’s Culinary are hosting a New England Clam & Lobster Bake. You’ll want to save some major tummy room for this one as the spread includes free wine and beer, hors d’oeuvres, a clam bake buffet, and one pound-and-a-half Maine lobster for each guest. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hugh’s Culinary, 4351 NE 12th Ter., Oakland Park; 954-563-4844; cookingschoolsofamerica.com. Tickets cost $75.

Let’s change up your movie night from your habitual flop on the couch. Wednesdays are always a blast at Fort Lauderdale’s Rooftop, with its Rooftop Top Movie Night. For this week’s flick, enjoy the always-hilarious Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Admission is free and it’s first-come seating. Popcorn is on the house and ladies get free rosé. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rooftop @ 1WLO, 1 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-523-1956; rooftop1wlo.com. Admission is free.