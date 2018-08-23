The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Happy birthday, Voltaire! One of West Palm Beach’s hottest and coziest spots is turning one-year-old this week. Rather than celebrate with one birthday shindig, the joint is partying all weekend long with plenty of live music. A number of bands and artists will hit Voltaire Thursday through Sunday, including The Ricca Project, Bashaum Stewart Trio, and JM & the Sweets. There is no cover each night and, as a bonus birthday perk, there will be free cocktails (until 11 p.m. nightly). Thursday through Sunday at Voltaire, 526 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Friday

It’s the end of the week and you likely need a laugh. There is perhaps no better person to turn that frown upside down that the always-hilarious Tom Segura. He’s had three Netflix specials to-date, Completely Normal (2014), Mostly Stories (2016) and Disgraceful (2018) among so many other TV and festival credits. He’s in demand and all five of his West Palm Beach shows are sold-out. But, you’ve survived this week, so maybe you can snag some last minute tickets somehow. Believe. 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday; 7 an 9:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 7 p.m. on Sunday at Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; palmbeachimprov.com. Sold out.

When you see a bunch of people shakin’ their asses in CityPlace this Friday, don’t gawk. Join in! Mojito’s Latin Festival is a spicy way to kick off the weekend, boasting dancers, vendors, live painting, a cigar-rolling station and a taco stand. The event is sponsored by Mojito's Latin Cuisine. Tunes will be provided by DJ Yass & Leosbel Lopez. 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday at CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; cityplace.com. Admission is free.



Does the state of the world have you feeling loopy? How about we all feel a little Lupe instead? The one-and-only Lupe Fiasco is set to rap the night away during an intimate show at Fort Lauderdale’s Revolution Live. Lupe’s been rockin’ it strong since the early 2000s. His latest endeavors include his sixth studio album, Drogas Light, which dropped in 2017, as well as a cameo on the hit Fox show, Empire. 8 p.m. on Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets are $25.

Saturday

“Purple reign... purrrrrrrple reign.” Sing it, people! Join a bunch of other Prince fanatics for one of the best tributes on planet Earth, Purple Reign. Led by Jason Tenner as Prince, the show regularly owns the stage at the Tropicana in Las Vegas. Fun fact: It was the first ever tribute band to appear as the musical guest on Late Show with David Letterman. 7 p.m. on Saturday at Hard Rock Event Center, One Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets are $25 to $45.

EXPAND The stars have aligned! Legendary Heart singer Ann Wilson, Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers converge on WPB. See Saturday. Photo by Jess Griffin

Legendary vocalist Paul Rodgers. The unmatched Heart singer, Ann Wilson. And, guitar icon Jeff Beck. This is no dream, friends: These three have teamed up and are bringing the appropriately dubbed Stars Align Tour to Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Saturday. Count on “Barracuda" from Wilson, “Can’t Get Enough” from Rodgers and “Pull It” from Beck, among countless other hits. 7 p.m. on Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets are $21.25 to $99.50.



Sunday

Listening to the likes of Shawn Mendes and Demi Lovato, it can make you miss the golden days of folks like Sammy Davis Jr. Now, you can relive the good ol' days with Come Back & Dance: A Salute to Sammy Davis Jr. starring Dezhon Fields as the iconic entertainer. From “I’ve Gotta Be Me” to “Candy Man” to “What Kind of Fool Am I,” Fields nails all the classics. 2 p.m. on Sunday at Township Center for Performing Arts, 2452 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20.95 to $25.95.



Monday

Grumpy and don’t want to venture inside of a museum? Experience some art out on the streets! The outdoor exhibit Albert on the Avenue is on display along the beautiful Boynton Beach streets through the end of September. The exhibit is comprised of six pieces, totaling 17 tons of massive, cultural structures, along a 30-minute, self-guided walk. Your next profile pic awaits! Monday and through September 30 at Art in Public Places Boynton Beach, 100 E. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach; palmbeachculture.com. Free.

EXPAND You wish you had Jessie's girl? She's probably with Rick Springfield in Pompano Beach on Tuesday. Photo by Elizabeth Attenborough

Tuesday

“I wish that I had Jessie’s Girl!” Name that artist! It’s Rick Springfield, and now you can experience his timeless tune, among many others, live at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. For this gig, Springfield is joined by Canadian rock outfit Loverboy (cue “Working for the Weekend”), Greg Kihn and Tommy Tutone (of “867-5309/Jenny” fame). 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th Street, Pompano Beach; axs.com. Tickets are $39.50 to $149.50.



Wednesday

When a Baby Cries sounds like a name for your worst flight experience ever. However, in this case, it’s the latest serious, yet fun-loving piece that is set to own the Pompano Beach Cultural Center during a five-day run of performances. The piece tracks Lemon, Sweetness and Manny (a war veteran in love with Sweetness) and offers perspectives on kids, marriage, love and all themes in between. 7 p.m. on Wednesday and select shows through September 2 at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; ccpompano.org. Tickets are $16.50 to $28.