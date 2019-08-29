Thursday

Well, it looks like Hurricane Dorian is threatening the Florida-Georgia line big-time. But before that mo-fo strikes, let’s enjoy some Florida Georgia Line outside in all of its summer glory? The country-rockers, known for their hits spanning “Cruise” to “H.O.L.Y.” to “This Is How We Roll” bring their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country tour, with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and Canaan Smith to West Palm Beach on Thursday. 7 p.m. Thursday at Coral Sky Amphitheater, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $65.25 to $123.25.



Friday

The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week Okay, so a hurricane may be coming. But, Florida Georgia Line, Beck, Chris Brown, Ball Greezy and a new Fort Lauderdale bar are, too.

New bar alert! Flagler Village in Fort Lauderdale is definitely a place to be and now you have a stellar new spot to hang. Rank and File Social Club officially opens on Friday, loaded with nostalgic décor (leather-bound books, vintage motorcycles and more), video game systems and yummy cocktails with fun names, like the Who the F is Jade?, Cucumber Emoji, and Handcrafted Huckleberry. 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday at Rank & File Social Club, 702 NE 1st Street, Fort Lauderdale; rankandfilesocialclub.com. Admission is free.

There’s a pretty rad exhibit now at the Norton Museum of Art entitled Coming Soon: Film Posters from the Dwight M. Cleveland Collection. It's loaded with Hollywood movie posters that feature all kinds of printmaking techniques. Well, on Friday you can make a piece of art of your own during a Printmaking Class in Rosemary Square. Learn about the various techniques and let your artsy side shine, y’all! 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rosemary Square, 600 South Rosemary Ave. #168, West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free, with $5 suggested donation to Palm Beach Farmyards.

We have a nominee for best rock show of the summer, people. Beck, Cage The Elephant, Spoon and Sunflower Beam will jam at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in WPB Friday evening. While you may usually contemplate skipping the opening band, obviously get your ass to this show on time. In addition to classics from all the bands, Beck plans to release a new album Hyperspace, soon and Cage the Elephant dropped its fifth LP, Social Cues, earlier this year. 6 p.m. Friday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $170.50.

Saturday

Let’s get artsy, shall we? Every last Saturday of the month, the Fort Lauderdale Artwalk hits the town’s always-rad MASS District. Enjoy pop-up experiences galore, spanning arts, crafts, artisan eats, and more. Don’t forget to hit-up some MASS District favorites while you’re at it, including the game-packed Glitch Bar, the hip new Rec Room, and Beer Punx. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at MASS District, 844 NE Fourth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

There’s a luau happening on Sunday and, no, it’s not in Hawaii. The Labor Day Luau at LauderAle is free and family-friendly, and as usual, all friendly four-legged friends are welcome. In addition to your usual lineup of tasty LauderAle craft brews, there will be Hawaiian food for sale and even a performance by a fire dancer! 5 p.m. Sunday at LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; lauderale.co. Admission is free.

Some of the hottest names in the hip-hop biz are landing in Sunrise on Sunday night. Chris Brown’s INDIGOAT Tour owns the BB&T Center stage and Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas, and Yella Beezy are coming with him. The tour bares a similar name to Brown’s latest LP, Indigo, which dropped in late June, hit No. 1 on the album charts, and has already been certified gold by the RIAA. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $59.25 to $199.25.

Monday

A feel-good Floridian – that has a nice ring to it. Well, that’s just what you get at any Ball Greezy show. The Miami-bred rapper has collaborated with so many high-profile folks, from Pitbull to Flo Rida to Trina. On Monday night, he’ll share the stage with DJ SCO and DJ Nasty at Revolution Live on the heels of his latest LP, Bae Day 2. 10 p.m. Monday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $35.

Tuesday

Summer is ending, so bust out the white, ladies. On Tuesday, The Balcony in Fort Lauderdale is hosting a Girl’s Night Out “White After Labor Day” networking affair. The first 50 ladies will get a swag bag with all kinds of fun things, happy hour prices will be in full effect, and you’ll get to mix, mingle, and makes some new connections. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday

You don’t have to head to Miami for Calle Ocho this week because it’s coming to you. On Wednesday, Delray Beach hotspot 50 Ocean will be morphed into a Cuban Street Party. The joint has partnered with Bacardi Rum for some cocktail offerings and there will be Latin tunes and Cuban tastes to enjoy all night long. To cap off the evening, sit back and enjoy a hand-rolled cigar as well. 8 p.m. Wednesday at 50 Ocean, 50 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 50ocean.com. Tickets cost $59 in advance or $75 at the door.