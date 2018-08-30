The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Clematis by Night has been a West Palm Beach summer staple for 22 years. So, if you haven’t caught one of the lively, musical nights on the water, it’s better late than never. Arena rockers Krazy Train and Nashville’s Sunset East will provide the tunes. And, there will be the usual happy hour vibe, drinks and eclectic food options, per usual. 6 p.m. on Thursday at West Palm Beach Waterfront, 100 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach; wpb.org. Admission is free.



Friday

Amy Schumer is coming to town and she’s bringing friends with her... for the Amy Schumer and Friends tour! The comedian has done it all, from hosting Saturday Night Live to appearing on Celebrity Family Feud to having her own comedy special. Oh, and that’s all stuff she’s done in the last year. For her evening in Hollywood, the pals joining her are Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett and Mia Jackson. 8 p.m. on Friday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $102.



Saturday

Remember “that guy with the hearing aids” from season 11 of America’s Got Talent? He’s a comedian, his name is D.J. Demers and he’s coming to Boca for what is sure to be a memorable show. Since his stint on AGT in 2016, Demers has appeared on Conan and toured colleges and universities across the U.S. His style is humble and hilarious, with a good chunk of his routine devoted to what it’s like living with hearing aids. 8 p.m. on Saturday at Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; smarttix.com. Tickets are $20 to $40.

The saxophone can be totally badass with the right person playing it. Case in point: Elan Trotman. The vivacious performer has been named “Jazz Artist of the Year” by the Barbados Music Awards and New England Urban Music Awards, and he hosts a jazzy golf weekend every Columbus Day that attracts performers and upwards of 300 music fans. Fortunately, you don’t have to travel to Barbados to see him – you can catch him in Boca on Saturday. 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; ticketfly.com. Tickets are $35 to $45.

EXPAND Charlie Puth brings his sultry magic to WPB on Saturday. Courtesy

What is that high-pitched squealing noise, you ask? It’s the Charlie Puth show in West Palm Beach. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter known for such hits as “Marvin Gaye” (with Meghan Trainor), “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and “Attention” is headlining the latest Honda Civic Tour with fellow songster Hailee Steinfeld. Count on a heavy dose of goodness from Puth’s latest EP Voicenotes, which hit shelves in May. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets are $20 to $110.



Sunday

Vroooooom. Vroooooom. That’s the sound of gearheads and car enthusiasts converging on Hollywood for another Dream Car Classic gathering. The event, which is held on the first Sunday of every month, boasts dozens of classic, modern and custom cars for folks to gawk at. If you want to show off a classic car of your own, it’s only 20 bucks to register. The top 30 vehicles at the show, as determined by the show’s organizers, will win an award. 10 a.m. on Sunday in Downtown Hollywood on Hollywood Blvd. between 19th and 20th Avenues, Hollywood; cobrajoeproductions.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Danny Tenaglia joins Tampa's Rabbit in the Moon for an intimate Lauderdale show on Sunday evening. Courtesy

Some big-time electronic artists are playing an incredibly intimate space in Broward. Tampa’s own Rabbit in the Moon is joining forces with NY-based DJ and producer extraordinaire Danny Tenaglia to rock The Venue Fort Lauderdale. The multi-room shindig will last into the wee hours of the morning, with Darrius Syrossian and Jonathan Cowan also joining the fiesta. 10 p.m. on Sunday at The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Drive, Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $35.



There is much better coffee out there than that gas station stuff that’s been sitting there for days. So, go learn about good coffee and the characteristics that make it so. Every other month, the great folks at SwitchBox Coffee Roasters host a cupping (tasting and evaluating) event where you get to try all kinds of fun brews. So, after Labor Day, you can take that coffee break to the next level by knowing a little bit more about what you’re drinking! 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at SwitchBox Coffee Roasters, 3446 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park; facebook.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

EXPAND One hell of a brunch has arrived at The Balcony. See Sunday. Courtesy The Balcony

Whether you are wildly hungover or have been saving belly-space for an awesome brunch, here you go. The Balcony’s White Out Brunch boasts an open bar with Nicolas Feuillatte French rosé and brut champagne, Cirque du Soleil performers and a lengthy list of drool-worthy hors d’oeuvres like St. Charles chicken and biscuits, beignets, oysters and coconut crusted French toast. Pro tip: A limited number of buy-one-get-one tickets are available by using the code BOGO at checkout. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. $124.74 per person.



Wednesday

MC5 is adding a zero to the end of its name. Why MC50? Well, because the Detroit-bred rock band is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic, live-recorded album Kick Out the Jams. For a reflective show at Revolution Live, founding member/guitarist/vocalist Wayne Kramer will be joined by quite the band, comprised of Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Fugazi’s Brendan Canty, Doug Pinnick of King X and Zen Guerrilla’s Marcus Durant. 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets are $26.