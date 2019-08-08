The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday, August 8

If you hear a bunch of screaming coming from Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale, don’t worry — it’s probably normal. It’s time for another Popcorn Frights Film Festival, which kicks off this Thursday and runs through August 16. This year’s fest boasts more than 20 shriek-worthy flicks, including the creepily titled The Girl on the Third Floor and Satanic Panic. Also enjoy cool events like Homegrown: 100% Pure Fresh Squeezed Florida Horror, presenting local talent throughout the festival. 7 p.m. Thursday and through August 16 at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth Street, Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-3456; fliff.com. Tickets cost $12 per movie or $99 for an individual festival badge via popcornfrights.com.

Friday, August 9

Sadly, the world won't see Prince live in concert again. But there are some awesome tributes keeping his vibrant spirit alive. Among them is the Purple Madness, a five-piece group out of Atlanta that'll stop in Fort Lauderdale this Friday. Led by singer Bobby Miller — who has the Prince vibe down pat — the band delivers all the classics, from "Raspberry Beret" to "1999." 8 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $16.

Saturday, August 10

Some South Florida drivers hit the road daily like they're in a Monster Jam. But at the actual Monster Jam, trucks going berserk, battling each other, and crushing everything in their way is totally cool. This weekend, the Jam hits the BB&T for three shows, which include freestyle and two-wheel competitions. And, yes, the coolest truck ever — Grave Digger — will be there. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND The American German Club of the Palm Beaches will crown a Miss Oktoberfest this Saturday. American German Club of the Palm Beaches

Who will be crowned Miss Oktoberfest 2019? We'll find out Saturday evening at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches. This authentic cultural experience will deliver more than just a pageant. A full bar will serve ice-cold German beer and other alcoholic beverages. Alpine Express will serenade the crowd, and a sit-down dinner will offer a choice of herb-marinated pork loin or orange-glazed salmon as the main course. 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches, 5111 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth; 561-967-6464; americangermanclub.org. Tickets cost $30 in advance via eventbrite.com and $40 at the door.

Sunday, August 11

Bacon and beer together for a pairing event? OMG. It’ll happen when the Beer and Bacon Food Pairing hits Boca’s Barrel of Monks Sunday afternoon. Guests can enjoy four beers paired with four kinds of bacon for just $20. An example of the pairings: a birthday-cake bacon paired with Burnt Bridges and Lemon Tarts Singel. OK, we’re hungry. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Barrel of Monks Brewing, 1141 S. Rogers Cir., Boca Raton; 561-510-1253; barrelofmonks.com. Admission costs $20 at the door.

Monday, August 12

Mondays don’t have to suck. To help you through the week's start, Cornucopia Gourmet Market recently opened at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach. The spot offers a full espresso bar, delicious breakfast sandwiches (try the veg scramble, loaded with peppers, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and more), and fast Wi-Fi for remote-working warriors. If you can’t make the morning shift, pizzettas and ice cream will keep your tummy happy later in the day. 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-5100; conradfortlauderdale.com.

EXPAND Congrats to Cooper's Hawk Winery on the big opening on Monday. Drink up! Cooper's Hawk Winery

Calling all wine lovers! You have a new spot in Fort Lauderdale. This Monday at 11 a.m., Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant will open at Galleria Mall. The occasion marks the lovable establishment’s tenth location in Florida, and among the fun things you can enjoy are a Napa-style tasting room, which offers a contemporary American menu and an easy-to-navigate guide for pairing your meals with wine. Cheers! 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday at 2568 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1015; chwinery.com.

Tuesday, August 13

The Kelsey Theater, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, is always rockin’. Case in point: This Tuesday, the intimate venue will host Tilian Pearson. The Clearwater-bred indie rocker is best known as the frontman of Dance Gavin Dance. But this show is a solo gig. Openers include Landon Tewers, Brent Walsh, and Rivals. 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park; 561-328-7481; thekelseytheater.com. Tickets cost $17 via ticketweb.com.

Wednesday, August 14

Things are "otter" this world at the Museum of Discovery and Science. Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, get face-to-face with North American river otters by feeding them and participating in a training session. As part of the educational adventure, you’ll learn about otters’ diets and other facts/stats that will surely impress your friends. 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-713-0930; mods.org. Tickets cost $50 and include museum admission.

EXPAND Andy's Live Fire Grill and Tarpon River Brewing team up for a memorable meal this Wednesday. Chris Carter

Two Fort Lauderdale hot spots are coming together for one heck of a meal. Andy’s Live Fire Grill & Bar and Tarpon River Brewing will host a Beer Pairing Dinner this Wednesday at Andy's. Anchoring the four-course spread will be a fire-grilled Duroc pork chop topped with bacon apple chutney and served with cheese grits; it'll be paired with Hopsta La Vista, a beer from Tarpon Brewing. Enjoy! 7 p.m. Wednesday at Andy’s Live Fire Grill & Bar, 1843 Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-903-9945; andyslivefire.com. Tickets cost $55 via eventbrite.com