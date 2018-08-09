The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Imagine Dragons is on a roll. Just six years ago, the Las Vegas band hit the big-stage with its catchy single, “It’s Time.” And now, with three platinum albums under its belt and a boatload of U.S. Rock chart-topping hits, the foursome is headlining one of the biggest tours of the summer. Fourteen year-old vocal/ukulele prodigy (and America’s Got Talent winner) Grace VanderWall joins the band for its stop in WPB. 7 p.m. on Thursday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansbury Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets remaining are $180.50.

Ever wonder what those fenced in squares are that line the beach every year? Sea turtles, yo, and they hatchin’ up a storm. You’re not a real South Floridian unless you’ve watched a sea turtle being released into the ocean. So, here’s your opportunity. Enjoy a 45-minute presentation by the Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program staff and then watch the tiniest of turtles start their ocean journey. 7:40 p.m. on Thursday at Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography at NSU, 8000 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood; facebook.com. $10 suggested donation.

EXPAND Get your fright on. Popcorn Frights Film Festival returns on Friday. Courtesy photo

Friday

The Popcorn Frights Film Festival is set to make you pee your pants for the fourth year in a row. The shindig — which boasts more than 20 horrific films over a weeklong stretch — attracted 400 folks in its first year. In 2017, it attracted more than 6,000 fans to O Cinema. For 2018, the event is changing venues, heading north to Fort Lauderdale’s Savor Cinema. Kicks off Friday and runs through August 17 at Savor Cinema, 503 SE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale; popcornfrights.com. $12 per movie premiere or $99 for an all-festival badge.

First Fridays get a lot of love around here. What about Second Fridays, dammit? CityPlace is giving Second Fridays of the month a little love with its TGIFamily Fridays. This week's is a special Back to School edition. Enjoy custom-made balloon figures, face painting, bubble machines, games, Italian ice and more. If you bring three items for Feeding South Florida, you get four hours of free parking. 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday at CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; cityplace.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Happy hour with a view? Yes, please. See Friday. Courtesy of Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

Your happy hour should come with a view. Sorry, Hank the bartender, but an ocean is prettier to look at than your face. The Conrad at Fort Lauderdale Beach’s popular Spinnaker Sunset Happy Hour is back for another whirl with live tunes, an exclusive cocktail menu (with $12 drinks) and unique bites. It all takes place on the Conrad’s elevated Sky Deck with panoramic ocean vistas. Cheers! 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; conradfortlauderdale.com. Open and free to attend for resort and non-resort guests.



Saturday

Step aside, NFL. Who is ready for some American Football? No, we’re not talking about a bunch of men in tights killing each other at Hard Rock Stadium. We’re talking about the Illinois-bred band that originally started churning out emo-indie-rock deliciousness in the late '90s. The band broke up due to logistics in ‘99, but reunited in 2014. American Football hasn’t looked back since. The foursome hits Revolution Live in Lauderdale with such greatness as “Where Are We Now?” and “Never Meant.” 7 p.m. on Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets are $23.50.



Sunday

Sundays don’t have to be for winding down, y’all. Get that rump moving. A good spot for a Sunday jam is Historic Ali Cultural Arts. Every Second Sunday of the month, the spot hosts an early-evening jam session. This month, it’s South Florida’s own soulful R&B staples, The Valerie Tyson Band. Next month, on September 9, it’s Fort Lauderdale’s EJ’s Company Band headlining the affair. 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at Historical Ali Cultural Arts, 353 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Pompano Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $5.

Shakira's El Dorado Tour hits Sunrise on Wednesday. Photo by Kayt Jones

Wednesday

This Shakira tour was supposed to happen in January. But the Colombian singer’s vocal cords weren’t doing so well at the time, so she took some time off. Well, now she’s back and better than ever, with the “El Dorado” World Tour making a stop in Sunrise, before hitting Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena later in the week. From “She Wolf” to “Underneath Your Clothes” to “La Tortura,” this will be quite the fiesta. 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Fort Lauderdale; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets are $39.50 to $352.



Nom, nom, nom. It’s time for food truck heaven! Every other Wednesday, a Food Truck Invasion goes down at Sunset Cove Amphitheater. The food trucks typically change for each event, but you’re guaranteed to enjoy a picnic-style spectacle and have 20 or so food trucks to grub from. Stay tuned to the event’s Facebook page for the roster of vendors. 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Circle, Boca Raton; facebook.com. Admission is free.

A pretty rad mural went up at 650 N. Andrews Ave. in Fort Lauderdale’s hip Flagler Village recently. It’s called “Main Course” and it’s a colorful, multi-sensory experience marking the first mural to hit the city’s iconic Mockingbird Trail. You can join the mural’s artists for cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a presentation about the work at the always lovely Wells Coffee Company on Wednesday evening. After the presentation, hit the streets and explore the art firsthand! 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Wells Coffee Company, 737 NE 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; bfabroward.org. Admission is free.