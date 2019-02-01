The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Friday

Let’s start this weekend off on a happy note, shall we? Terra Mare’s happy hour, which is also on every other weekday from 4 to 7 p.m., can help. Enjoy $5 beer, $8 wine by the glass and tasty bites including a pork belly bao bun, smoked trout, rock shrimp tempura and a half-dozen oysters at equally as tasty prices. Pro tip: If you stay past 7 p.m., the crispy pork belly with a sweet soy glaze is a winner. So are the Nduja stuffed dates. The truffled grits and just are to die for. Okay, a lot of things are yummy here and there’s a nice ocean view, too. 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and weekdays at Terra Mare, 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; terramarefl.com.

Get stretchin’ and get ready to bust a move. A big ol' dance party is happening at Grandview Public Market in WPB. The shindig is called Callejón and is hosted by the market’s vendors Celis and Zipitos. From 8 to 9 p.m. there will be free Bacardi cocktails. And the entire evening there will be plenty of old school reggaetón and hip-hop beats, so get ready to get loose. 8 p.m. on Friday at Grandview Public Market, 1401 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach; grandviewpublic.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

In what is sure to be a flannel and ripped jeans-filled spectacle, an I Love the '90s Bash Bar Crawl is taking over Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District. The crawl kicks off at Booze Garden and then takes guests to five additional bars nearby including America’s Backyard, Himmarshee Public House, Tarpon River Brewing and Township. Cheers, '90s babies. 6 p.m. on Saturday starting at Booze Garden, 111-A SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $16.90.

If the name of your group is Sultans of String, you better be awesome. Fortunately, this Canadian-bred fivesome lives up to those expectations. Churning out a sound that infuses hints of Celtic, Cuban, flamenco and much more, the Sultans have taken home three prestigious Juno Awards in Canada and have nearly ten albums to their name. If you never thought a violin would get you dancing, get ready rock the F out. 8 p.m. on Saturday at Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; ovationtix.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45.

If you live in Boca Raton, you've likely attended this festival a fair amount of times. The annual Boca Raton Museum Art Festival, now in its 33rd year, is one of the longest-running juried art festivals in Florida. 200 artists and artisans are chosen from around the country to present their work at the fair, and proceeds support the Boca Raton Museum of Art's educational programs for kids. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Mizner Park, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; bocamuseum.org. Admission is free.



Sunday

There are plenty of places to watch the Super Bowl. So, let’s pick an authentically South Florida one to spotlight here, shall we? The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach is hosting a Super Bowl Viewing Party on its Sunrise Terrace pool deck, with ocean views and a glorious breeze. The party is totally free and there will be drink specials and a special food menu, too. 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; Hilton.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Sevendust turns 25 this year. And, the band comes to Fort Lauderdale this week. Courtesy

Monday

Oh, how time flies. Case in point: Sevendust turns 25 years-old this year. The nu metal, Atlanta-bred band clearly isn’t slowing down anytime soon. With dates booked through April (including a swing through Australia), the collective will play an intimate show at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale Monday evening. Its latest album, All I See Is War, hit shelves last year and classic singles like “Denial,” “Waffle,” and “Enemy” are always worthy listens. 5 p.m. on Monday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $26.50.



Black History Month is upon us. History Fort Lauderdale's mission is to ensure the preservation of cultural history in the Venice of America. This year, the museum and historical organization is teaming up with talented students from the Dillard Center for the Arts. The students will showcase visual art pieces that spotlight notable figures in the African American community and the impact the community has had in shaping Fort Lauderdale as we know it today. Monday, February 3 through Thursday, February 28 at History Fort Lauderdale, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; historyfortlauderdale.org. Admission costs $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $7 for students under 22.

Tuesday

The Panthers really turned up the heat the second half of the season last year — and just barely missed the playoffs. So, let’s help them turn it up again and make the playoffs this year. On Tuesday evening, the Cats square off against the St. Louis Blues at home. The Blues are in a similarly mediocre spot in the Western Conference standings as the Panthers are in the East. So, let’s give St. Louis some more to blue about. 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $25 to $255.

Wednesday

Waiting for the new season of Game of Thrones has been nothing short of torture. We can’t wait. So, to help us get to the final season’s premiere on April 14, Trophy Room in Wellington is hosting a Game of Thrones Wine and Scotch Pairing Dinner. The menu, crafted by chef Joseph Bonavita, Jr., includes morsels including seared duck breast with California cherries and plums, as well as a whole roasted suckling pig. And, Game of Thrones, has its own wine for you to sample along the way, too (in addition to yummy scotch). 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Trophy Room, 12300 South Shore Blvd., Wellington; trophyroomrestaurant.com. Admission costs $85 per person.