The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Fun fact: Michael Bublé probably doesn’t love LaCroix sparkling water — primarily because he recently did a commercial with Bubly sparkling water. Aside from promoting thirst-quenching beverages, the Canadian-bred crooner released his tenth studio album, Love, in 2018. The first single off the album, “When I Fall in Love,” is a winner and you will... love it. Okay, enough love mentions. Enjoy the show. 8 p.m. on Friday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Sold out.

Where should you park your hungry self on Friday evening? Oakland Park. Taste of Oakland Park is back for another evening of yummy grub from some of the town’s finest establishments. Enjoy bits from the likes of Salimar Ceviche Bar, Jupiter Donuts, Farm to Fork and Viva Tokyo. Beer peeps including Funky Buddha, Big Dog Station and Stout will be on-site to help you wash down all the deliciousness. 6 p.m. on Friday at Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; eventbrite.com. Tickets $15 in advance and free for children 12 and under.

Joe Bonamassa rocks out at the Broward Center on Friday. Courtesy photo

The people that legendary guitarist Joe Bonamassa has jammed with reads like a who’s-who of rock and blues history. Eric Clapton. Buddy Guy. B.B. King. Steve Winwood. And, the list goes on and on. Okay, so he won’t be accompanied by any of these famous folks during his stint in Fort Lauderdale, but his mad solo skills will keep you entertained for hours. In 2018, he released his thirteenth studio album, Redemption. Take a listen before hearing some of the goodness live. 8 p.m. on Friday at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $83.96 to $187.74.

Saturday

A shirtless comedian is coming. That’s right — Bert Kreischer, in all of his bare-chested glory, is embarking on a world tour and making a pit stop at Parker Playhouse, where he’ll undoubtedly be the life of the party Saturday evening. As a primer, his Secret Time Netflix special aired in August and is totally worth a watch. Or ten. 7 p.m. on Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $35.50.

Why spend entirely too much dough on watching the next mixed martial arts (MMA) pay-per-view, when you can watch it live? MMA Action Fight League owns the Hard Rock Event Center space on Saturday evening with War at the Rock. Nearly ten fights are scheduled for the action-packed evening, headlined by Coral Springs native Michel “El Capo” Quinones versus Havana-bred Yosdenis Cedeno. 7 p.m. on Saturday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70.

Yonder Mountain String Band brings the bluegrass on Saturday. Courtesy photo

The Netherlands is home to lots of fun things. And then we have a Nederland, Colorado here in the U.S. that birthed the Yonder Mountain String Band. Now decades removed from its Nederland days, the band is playing some of the biggest festivals on Planet Earth. But we are oh-so-lucky to have them playing an intimate show at Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room on Saturday evening. You won’t want to miss the bluegrass jams. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $29.50 to $60.

Sunday

Beer and fitness are coming together. Now that is our type of workout. Saltwater Brewery and Orangetheory Fitness Delray Beach are hosting another 5K on Sunday afternoon starting at the brewery. All participants get a five-ounce pour of beer and all proceeds from the event will go to nonprofit, The Cleo Group. If you’re hungry post-run, Pigsty BBQ will have the meats. 4 p.m. on Sunday at Saltwater Brewery, 1701 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; facebook.com. Admission costs $5.

Monday

Star Wars fans: It is your time to shine. It’s promising to be one of the most epic Star Wars trivia nights ever at Copper Blues on Monday evening. To set the mood, Star Wars will be playing on all TVs and there will be character-inspired cocktails. In addition to winning trivia, you’ll want to come in costume, too. In total, between the trivia and costumes, more than $1,000 in prizes will be given away. May the force be with you. 7 p.m. on Monday at Copper Blues, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; electrostub.com. $30 total entry for four players, which includes four complimentary Due South beers.

Tuesday

Calling all history nerds (or people who just want to know more about Fort Lauderdale history)! The Historic Stranahan House Museum has a monthly History Happy Hour featuring wine, cheese, and a new topic each month. This month’s event will focus on African American history in Fort Lauderdale. We’ll cheers to that. 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Historic Stranahan House Museum, 335 SE Sixth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; stanahanhouse.givezooks.com. Admission costs $20 for non-members.

Sarah Brightman's heavenly hymns head to the Hard Rock Event Center on Wednesday. Courtesy photo

Wednesday

You know who’s an angel? Sarah Brightman. A) She always dresses so heavenly, with her flowing brunette air. B) She sings her classical tunes in basically every language. And, C) She’s landing her angelic self at the Hard Rock Event Center on Wednesday evening. The England native released her first album in five years in November, titled Hymn; which clearly makes her that much more of an angel. 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $54 to $500.