The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Friday

Unfortunately, you’ll never get to see Nirvana in all of its grungy glory live ever again. But you can see one hell of a tribute act, Nirvanna, keep the spirit alive. Based in Orlando, this cover band not only sounds like Nirvana in its hey-day — rockin’ to classics such as “Lithium,” “Rape Me” and “Come as You Are” — but has the look down as well. You’ll want to catch ‘em before they head over to Europe for some gigs in Italy and France. 8 p.m. on Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $15.

Continue Reading

Saturday

It’s been nearly a year since 17 beautiful children lost their lives in Parkland. Amid a number of remembrance and fundraising events this week, a Heart N Sole 12K and 5K is happening in Coral Springs. All proceeds will benefit the Parkland Cares organization, which provides immediate and long-term funding and counseling for Stoneman Douglas’ survivors, their families and others. So, let’s lace up and show them some love! 6 a.m. on Saturday at Tennis Center of Coral Springs, 2575 Sportsplex Dr., Coral Springs; active.com. Registration costs $20 to $70.

EXPAND Courtesy of Q Imagery

Forget partying like it’s 1999. Let’s party like it’s the 16th Century. The 27th Annual Florida Renaissance Festival kicks off on Saturday at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach. This year’s time-traveling affair has more than 100 artisans selling goods and over 100 performers mingling about. If you enjoy a variety of booze, the onsite Pub Crawl is always a blast and hits five Ren Fest pubs. Cheers ye, cheers ye! 10 a.m. to sunset on Saturday (and Saturdays and Sundays through March 24) at Quiet Waters Park, 401 Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; ren-fest.com. Tickets cost $25 for adults with various discounts available.

Adam Sandler always keeps it fresh. And apparently he’s getting even fresher, as his 2019 100% Fresher tour rolls into the BB&T Center on Saturday. Sure, he’s been on Saturday Night Live, in Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and a bazillion other movies, but on stage is where he continues to bring his A-plus game. For this tour, he’s promising new material and perhaps even a new song or two. 8 p.m. on Saturday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $55.25 to $170.

EXPAND If you love garlic, you'll love clearly love this weekend's South Florida Garlic Fest. VMA Photography Studios

Ooh, that smell! Lynyrd Skynyrd once sang about that smell and this weekend you’ll be wondering what the hell that smell is. Well, it’s the South Florida Garlic Fest in all its glory. There’s more to this massive fest than seemingly everything garlic, from ice cream to BBQ. You can catch a set by The Mighty Mighty BossTones at 9 p.m. on Saturday, and on Sunday, Steel Pulse will tear the garlic-y house down. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at John Prince Park, 4759 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth; garlicfestfl.com. Admission costs $12.

Sunday

Another Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival is almost in the books. But, you can still catch some of the action this week. The closing day film, a moving Barry Avrich piece titled Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz, will be screened on Sunday afternoon at CityPlace. After Sunday, there will be four total showings of a handful of other films at CityPlace through Tuesday. 2 p.m. on Sunday at AMC CityPlace 20, 545 Hibiscus St., West Palm Beach; cityplace.com. Admission costs $18.

A free Gretchen Wilson concert? We can yeehaw to that. Everyone’s favorite “Redneck Woman” is set to close out the Seminole Tribal Fair and Pow Wow on Sunday evening. Wilson favorites to jam to pre-show include “Here for the Party,” “All Jacked Up” and her latest LP, Ready to Get Rowdy, which dropped in ’2017. The Pow Wow runs all weekend, so you won’t want to miss the fun. 3 p.m. on Sunday at Seminole Hard Rock, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; semtribefairandpowwow.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Forget Valentine's Day. Celebrate Galentine's Day instead. Photho by Amadeus McCaskill

Monday

Okay, Valentine’s Day is on Thursday. But there’s also this thing called Galentine’s Day, where ladies celebrate other ladies. So, to celebrate Galentine’s Day, Death or Glory Bar in Delray has teamed up with Ready Set Party Events for a succulent wreath making party. Your paid admission includes a cocktail, dessert, wreath components, and more. And, obviously, you’ll get a lot of quality girl-time, too. 6 p.m. on Monday at Death or Glory Bar, 116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach; facebook.com. Admission costs $55.

Tuesday

Supergroup alert! The Magpie Salute, comprised of former Black Crowes and Hookah Brown members, among others, is coming to town. The bluesy, southern-rock group formed in 2016 and, a year later, released a self-titled LP. Last year, it followed up its debut with a new LP, High Water I. If you’re yet to catch on to the Magpie madness, its single “Send Me an Omen” is quite the deliciously twangy and rockin’ single. 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $26 to $46.

Wednesday

You’ve seen it on TV and now it’s time to see it "LIVE!", as Tom Bergeron would say. The Dancing with the Stars live show hits Hard Rock Live on Wednesday evening. Among the faves you can catch salsa, tango or even merengue across the stage are Jenna Jameson, Witney Carson, Brandon Armstrong and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $60 to $279.