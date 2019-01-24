The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Friday

Who released an EP with Scarlett Johansson last year? That would be Mr. Pete Yorn. The five-song record dropped in June and, since, Yorn has been doing what he does best: jammin’ across the country. For his gig at Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room, he’ll dial it down a notch for an acoustic show. As he told New Times earlier this week, Johansson won't be hitting the road with him. 8 p.m. on Friday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $32.50.

Continue Reading

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea has a new taco hotspot. TacoCraft officially opened on Thursday, January 24, and is open for dinner service on Friday (from 4 p.m. to midnight). The restaurant begins operating during its regular hours on Saturday. Must-try dishes include the buttermilk fried chicken tacos (with an incredible honey-meets-sriracha kick) and sweet potato guacamole layered with agave-glazed sweet potato chunks and goat cheese. The spot has a happy hour on weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m. with 2-for-1 drinks and its Taco Tuesday is a winner ($3 tacos, $4 beers and $6 exotico margaritas). Open 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday at TacoCraft, 4400 N. Ocean Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea; tacocraft.com.

Saturday

Dust off that Cowboy hat, y’all. The 34th Annual Chili CookOff Festival gallops into town on Saturday. Headlining the twang-filled day are country icons Brooks & Dunn, “Hurricane” artist Luke Combs, LoCash, Rodney Atkins and many others. And, yes, there will be more than 20 food vendors onsite dishing up some chili goodness. You won’t want to miss the Line Dancing Tent either — especially after a couple of boozy beverages. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines; radio.com. Tickets cost $65 to $339.

EXPAND Dachshunds will invade TY Park this weekend. See Saturday. Photo by Monica McGivern

Prepare for a bunch of wieners. No, not those types of wieners, weirdo. After attracting more than 4,000 people to the first Winter Wienerfest last year, Dachshund Rescue South Florida is bringing the popular event back on Saturday at TY Park in Hollywood. In addition to being a great opportunity for your wieners (the dogs, people!) to mingle, there will be a fashion show and “Wiener 500” races. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at TY Park, 3300 N. Park Rd., Hollywood; dachsundrescuesouthflorida.com. Park entrance costs $1.50 per person. Event admission is free.

Kathleen Madigan has left audiences in tears (the good kind) for 25-plus years. On Saturday evening she’ll look to make another room full of folks cry in Fort Lauderdale as her “Hot Dogs and Angels” tour makes a stop at Parker Playhouse. She’s taken home the American Comedy Award for Best Female Comedian and has appeared on The Tonight Show more than 25 times. Her episode of Comedians in Cars with Coffee and Bothering Jesus are always LOL-worthy, too. 8 p.m. on Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $25.50 to $45.50.

EXPAND Fido wants brunch. So, take Fido to Brimstone Woodfire Grill? Courtesy of Woodfire Grill

You know who is sad every time you leave him or her for brunch? Your dog. Poor pup. Now you can bring Fido with you to Brimstone Woodfire Grill’s Bark N’ Brunch. The shindig happens every weekend on Brimstone’s expansive patio in Pembroke Pines. For the event on the 26th, there will be free doggie cocktails and a raffle, with proceeds benefiting Good Karma Pet Rescue. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 14575 SW Fifth Street, Pembroke Pines; brimstonewoodfiregrill.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

The South Florida Fair is back for another year and runs through February 3rd in West Palm Beach. This year’s theme is superheroes, so come dressed as Batman, Spiderman, or Wonder Woman. In addition to rides and attractions, the fair will showcase daily parades celebrating community heroes. On Sunday, “Heroes Behind the Badge” will be honored, so show ‘em some love. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday and daily through February 3 at South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; southfloridafair.com. Adult admission costs $20 on weekends with various discounts available.

Monday

The veep is coming! Sorry, Mike Pence... we’re talking about Joe Biden here. In what may very well be his pre-presidential announcement tour, Biden will speak at the Broward Center on Monday evening. While he may not tweet nearly as much as our current president, Biden has 45 years of public service and certainly has some ideas worth listening to. 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $50 to $95.

EXPAND Toni Braxton makes Hollywood swoon on Tuesday. Courtesy of the artist

Tuesday

“Unbreak my heart.” Perhaps you’ve sang this after a breakup? Well now the one and only Toni Braxton is ready to sing her hit (among several others) to you live. She plays the Hard Rock Event Center on Tuesday evening alongside the R&B trio, SWV. In addition to the classics, you’ll also want to take a listen to Braxton’s latest LP, Sex & Cigarettes, which dropped in March. 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $40 to $90.

Wednesday

The 2019 Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K is scheduled for April 28 in Huizenga Plaza. But, before we run, we need to party. On Wednesday evening, a VIP Kick-Off Party is happening at ArtServe, with proceeds benefitting MADD Broward. Brio Plantation will be on-site dishing up yummy bites, LaCroix will have tasty cocktails and there will be a handful of stellar silent auction items to bid on. 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; walklikemadd.org. Admission costs $25.