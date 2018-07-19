The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Friday

“’Cause I can’t fight this feeling anymoooooooore.” It’s time to bring the ship to shore, y’all, because Chicago and REO Speedwagon are rolling into town. The rock legends have teamed up for a sweaty and nostalgic summer tour, delivering classics like “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “You’re the Inspiration” and “Keep on Loving You” to the people. 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets are $24.74 to $129.50.

It’s the best time of year to splash around. And, if you don’t feel like taking a dip in the ocean, Splash Adventure at Quiet Waters Park is always a stellar option. Its Splash in Space event series kicked off in June and is held every other Friday through August 10. Folks of all ages can enjoy the expansive water park, games, movies and a bounce house for only six bucks. Pro tip: You must pre-register and pre-pay to attend. 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday at Splash Adventure at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach; broward.org. Admission is $6.

EXPAND Want a free surf lesson? Make it happen Saturday. Courtesy Hang Loose Surf School

Saturday

If your surf game is weak, it’s time to improve that. Amid surf lesson options up and down our coast, Beach House Pompano has teamed up with Hang Loose Surf School for a free monthly class this summer. Enjoy a surf lesson (if the waves are cooperating) or a paddle board session if things are generally calm. After this weekend, the next class is scheduled for August 18. 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Beach House Pompano, 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; beachhousepompano.com. Admission is free.

Looking for a good reason to stay inside and not melt into the abyss? Reading a quality book always works. The 7th Annual South Florida Book Festival is serving up plenty of inspiration to help you find your next read. Among the line-up of authors, speakers and chefs planning to attend are Jerrelle Guy, Ash Cash, Mary Monroe and Kevin Belton. In addition to exploring hardcopies, there will be cooking demonstrations and workshops to partake in as well. 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at The African American Research Library & Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Happy birthday, Bangin' Banjo! Celebrate the Pompano brewery's b-day on Saturday. Courtesy Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Company

Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Company is turning three years old. To celebrate, the Pompano brewery is hosting a 3 Year Banjoversary shindig with food trucks (including Tucker Duke’s and Rolling Chefs), live tunes from the likes of Uproot Hootenanny, an extensive tap list and a slew of guest beers. If you’re looking to party hard, all-you-can-drink packages are available starting at 40 bucks. 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Company, 3200 NW 23rd Ave., Pompano Beach; facebook.com. All you can drink packages start at $40. Beer tickets are $5 each.



Sunday

West Palm Beach has a totally artsy fartsy side and it’s time you learned about it. The 90-minute guided Art Tour lets attendees learn all about the murals and installations that they would otherwise walk by and admire on a daily basis. The tour culminates at the Hilton West Palm Beach with drinks, snacks and more than 1,000 pieces of art. 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Hilton West Palm Beach, 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $40.

EXPAND Things are getting Stoopid in Boca on Sunday... Photo by Keith Zacharski

Don’t be stupid, please. Just go see Slightly Stoopid instead. The multifaceted, San Diego-bred rockers have teamed up with fellow headbangers Stick Figure and Pepper for the “School’s Out for Summer 2018” tour. Slightly Stoopid is making its Boca stop on the heels of releasing its newest album just last week, Everyday Life, Everyday People. The LP features the likes of UB40’s Ali Campbell, G. Love and Jurassic 5’s Chali 2na. 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 12551 Glades Road, Boca Raton; axs.com. $36.50 general admission.



Tuesday

If your average night out at the bar has been a snooze-fest lately, it’s time to mix it up. Local event and wedding planner Brittany Madon is hosting a DIY Flower Class at Modern Sixties Wine Lounge, where attendees get to create their own floral creation. The 90-minute class helps guide guests to flower perfection all while enjoying an assortment of cocktails and appetizers. 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Modern Sixties Wine Lounge, 1828 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; skillied.com. Tickets cost $39 per person.

EXPAND Cyndi Lauper Photo by Angel Melendez

This is real life and Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are totally rockin’ together. Rod is as raspy and wonderful as ever, and Cyndi still has the spunk, 40 years on. In 2017, she opened for Stewart on select dates and now the pair have made it official with a 22-date, cross-country tour. The engagement kicked off at the Hollywood Bowl late last month and runs in to early September. 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Hard Rock Live at the Event Center, One Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $210.

Wednesday

This year’s “DownRight Extraordinary” – a walk to raise funds for the Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization – is scheduled for October 14 at John Prince Park. But before the walk, you can help raise some dough by enjoying some delicious fare. The Wine Cellar is hosting an Evening of Wine and Food on Wednesday, with a good chunk of proceeds going toward the organization. Yummy, all around! 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at The Wine Cellar at Renaissance Commons, 1500 Gateway Blvd., Boynton Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20 in advance.