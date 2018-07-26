The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

So. Much. Material. How do the Capitol Steps even keep up? The one-of-a-kind comedy troupe comprised of Congressional staffers has been mocking both sides of the aisle for 40 years. They’ve appeared all over the U.S., have more than 35 albums and spare no shots. After our current presidency, they very easily could have another 35 albums worth of material, should they so desire. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday with additional shows booked through July 29 at Amaturo Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets are $39.

Friday

Jeff Dunham. Terry Fator. Paul Zerdin. Taylor Mason. What is the common thread here, folks? They are all ventriloquists, bringing the jolliest (and sometimes creepiest) of puppets to life. Mason is perhaps best known for winning the Ed McMahon-hosted Star Search back in 1990. Since then, he’s performed in venues all over the country and churned out a number of signature videos. 8 p.m. on Friday at Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Road, Boca Raton; bocablackbox.com. Tickets are $30 to $40.

The next full moon is on Friday. Full moons typically equate to people acting insane when on land. So, you’ll want to be on the water for this one. Fortunately, there is a Full Moon Kayak Tour, which meets at Birch State Park’s “Park & Ocean” eatery. From there, hop on a kayak and travel through the picturesque park’s quiet waters with glowsticks in hand. 8 p.m. on Friday at Park and Ocean Adventure Center, 3109 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; parkandocean.com. $35 for adults and student discount is available.

EXPAND It wouldn't be summer without a little Dave Matthews Band in the summer heat. See Friday. Rene Heumer

Dave Matthews once asked, “Where Are You Goinnnnnnng?” The answer should be: To the Dave Matthews Band show in West Palm Beach, obvs. DMB is in town for two nights and, if you’ve never seen the band live, there’s nothing better than a sweaty, summer show with ‘em. With nine albums to their name, Dave and Co. have a lot to choose from, including tunes from their latest, Come Tomorrow, which dropped last month. 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; ticketmaster.com. Lawn seats are available for $45.50.

Saturday

Fuel has been rockin’ the F out for nearly 25 years. You know the late ‘90s and early 2000s hits: “Shimmer,” “Hemmorrhage (In My Hands)” and “Falls on Me,” among others. Now you can hear them — along with some of the multi-platinum band’s newer material — at the intimate Avant in Delray Beach, a 4,600 square foot restaurant and event space which hosted Gym Class Heroes just last month. 8 p.m. on Saturday at Avant, 25 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets start at $25.

Sunday

Bessie the Cow is hoping you’ll attend this one. 101 Reasons to Go Vegan is a unique presentation, exploring the benefits of a plant-based diet for your body and our world. If you’ve ever thought of changing up your diet – or are just wondering what the hell veganism is all about – then this is a good starting point. The presentation has been translated into 18 languages and has nearly 50 million combined views on Facebook and YouTube. 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Vegan Fine Foods, 330 SW 2nd Street #102, Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Free.

EXPAND Get your namaste on at City Place this week. Courtesy

City Place is a great spot for shopping. But, now you can also do some yoga in a culturally-hot space that used to be a Macy’s. Every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., enjoy a 60-minute vinyasa yoga class held at the Culture Lab. The class is held in the venue’s luggage chapel, with tunes from artist Stephen Vitiello’s multisensory sound installation, “You Are the Magic.” 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at Culture Lab, 575 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; cityplace.com. Suggested $10 donation.

There once was this band called The Beatles, and they were great. Also, there once was a movie with a bunch of iconic Beatles tunes providing the framework of a love story that was great, too. The Beatles won’t be coming back anytime soon. But, Across The Universe is making a rare comeback for a unique engagement at Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD in Davie. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD, 15601 Sheridan Street, Davie; cinemark.com. Tickets are $12.50 for adults.

EXPAND Panic! At The Disco brings the catchy AF tunes to Sunrise on Tuesday. Jimmy Fontaine

Tuesday

“Woooooooah... it’s Saturday night.” Well, actually, it’s Tuesday night and the lyrics to Panic! At The Disco’s latest hit don’t exactly fit here. Whatever. Odds are you’ll still here for “Say Amen” and other Panic classics like “Hallelujah” and “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.” Joining the Vegas-bred rockers for this swing through the U.S. are Hayley Kiyoko and Arizona. 7 p.m. on Tuesday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $26.50 to $66.50.