The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

And everybody wants to be... closer to freeeeeeee. You know it’s the Party of Five theme song and the band behind it is BoDeans. The Wisconsin-bred band has been rockin’ since the early '80s and, on Thursday, will play a set at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center. In addition to its timeless, catchy-AF hit, the band has released 13 albums, including the 2017 appropriately-titled LP Thirteen. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $49.50.

Friday

The Riptide Music Festival will land at Fort Lauderdale Beach November 23 and 24, with The Killers (OMG!), The 1975, and more. Leading up to the event, the Broward Cultural Division is placing totally-Instagramable inflatable art throughout the county. Your job, as part of the Searching for Giants experience, is to find it (at Markham Park in Sunrise on Friday and Saturday!), share your photos, and possibly win some Riptide Meet the Band passes. Good luck! All day Friday and Saturday at Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84, Sunrise; artscalendar.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

Before the next District Fit fitness-filled weekend hits West Palm Beach at a later date, you get a District Fit Preview Weekend on Saturday. The epicenter of the preview event will be the always-gorgeous Hilton West Palm Beach. Throughout the weekend, enjoy a free (some with suggested donations) poolside Pilates session with Ginelle Ruffa, Vinyasa yoga with Jennifer Martin, and full-moon yoga with Shelly Saunier. Classes at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 9 p.m. Saturday at Hilton West Palm Beach, 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission to classes is free, with suggested donations by event.

It’s back-to-school season. So, let’s party. On Saturday night, the ocean-adjacent Pompano Beach hotspot, Beach House Pompano, is throwing a ‘90s Party. To answer your immediate question, yes, you are encouraged to dress in your most retro, Zack Morris or Kapowski-inspired garb. DJ Misha will spin the throwbacks and there will be select drink specials all night long. 7 p.m. Saturday at Beach House Pompano, 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; beachhousepompano.com. Admission is free.

Chris Young won Nashville Star 13 years ago. Where in the world has the time gone? While we have no explanation for time flying, Young’s stock has only gone up. On Tuesday, the star’s Raised on Country tour rolls into Coral Sky Amphitheatre with Chris Janson and LOCASH as openers. The tour bears the same name as Young’s latest single, which hit airwaves in January. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $20 to $89.

Sunday

There is so much we can (and should!) be doing for our Bahamian neighbors. Among the easiest things in the world, go have a beer and have your proceeds benefit those in need. Among the compassionate food promos happening through the end of September, the kind peeps at Tap 42 are donation $5 from every Rum Relief beverage to the Bahamas Red Cross and Legends Tavern and Grille is donating 100 percent of every Legendary Monk brew to hurricane relief efforts. All day Sunday and through September at all Tap 42 locations (Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, Midtown, and Coral Gables) and all Legends Tavern and Grille locations (Sunrise, Deerfield Beach, and Lighthouse Point). tap42.com and legendstavernandgrille.com.

Monday

Monday is the greatest day of the year (sorry, Thanksgiving). That’s right, it’s National Guacamole Day. Don’t be super-basic and settle for your dollop at Chipotle because we have some of the best damn guac on earth around here. Among your options, Bar Rita’s truffle street corn is undeniable and its spicy tuna mango and hot queso, and bacon offerings are right up there, too. 11 a.m. to Midnight Monday at Bar Rita, 1401 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; barritaftl.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Roll out the red carpet because some punk rock royalty is making its way to Fort Lauderdale. The one-and-only Bad Religion is touring for its 2019 album, Age of Unreason, and will jam at Revolution Live onTuesday. At a minimum, the new album’s name perfectly describes our society at the moment. But, it’s more than that, loaded with thought-provoking lyrics and truly infectious beats. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $29.50.

ArtServe’s 30th season is underway! The first multi-media installation, HOME: An Artistic Celebration of Community, was recently unveiled and is now on display through September 27. Among the local artists with contributions to the local-love-filled exhibit are photo artists David Muir and Dan Perez as well as visual artist Anna Goraczko. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and on display through September 27 at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; artserve.org. Admission is free.

Wednesday

It’s been a pretty rad 2019 for L.A. indie rock band Local Natives. In April, its fourth studio album and first in three years, Violet Street, hit shelves and its catchy-AF single “When Am I Gonna Lose You” peaked pretty damn high on U.S. rock charts. Now the quintet is touring the whole US of A and will play Lauderdale’s Revolution Live on Wednesday night. Southern soulster Devon Gilfillian is opening and you won’t want to miss him either. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $27.