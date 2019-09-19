The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Miguel de Cervantes’ iconic 17th century novel, Don Quixote, is alive and very well. During the 20th century, a musical was written about the multifaceted, hilarious yet heartbreaking tale, which went on to own Broadway stages for several stints. This century Man of La Mancha continues to own stages, including our own Kravis Center stage through September 29. Catch it while you can. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and select dates through September 29 at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; Kravis.org. Tickets cost $65.



Friday

It’s a big weekend at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan. Its Barley & Hops Weekend kicks off on Friday with an Angie’s Brewmaster Dinner, a five-course affair stemming from a partnership between Eau’s culinary team and Barrel of Monks. On Saturday, it’s Eau’s 4th Annual Craft Burger & Beer day, where the staff’s chefs are teaming with local brewers to see who can create the best burger/beer combo. And, to wrap things on Sunday, enjoy a Barley & Hops Oceanfront Brunch, with a special presentation from Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Saltwater Brewery on protecting local turtles. Friday through Sunday at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; eaupalmbeach.com. Admission to events varies from free to $95.

The Who is on the second leg of its Moving On! North America tour and we are #BLESSED to have a date in our back yard. The iconic English rock band, who has been in the biz for 50-plus years, rocks the BB&T Center on Friday. In addition to its timeless classics – including ”Baba O’Riley”, “Pinball Wizard,” and “My Generation” – the band plans to drop its first album in 13 years this November. 7:30 p.m. Friday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $35 to $315.



Saturday

Regardless of how much you hated or loved the Game of Thrones finale, there’s one thing we can all agree on: The music rocked. On Saturday evening at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, relive eight seasons of iconic tunes during the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience. From its theme “A Song of Fire and Ice” through a chilling piano-infused “The Night King”, enjoy a spectrum of Ramin Djawadi-crafted tunes and captivating visuals like never before. 8 p.m. Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $25 to $99.50.



Sunday

The Flamingo Flea has become a big monthly hit at Tarpon River Brewing. Totally free to attend, the expansive creative market (happening this Sunday!) boasts more than 40 vendors spanning clothing to jewelry to grub, crafts and live tunes. On the tunes front, enjoy jams from Mona Lisa Tribe, Odds Stars and a DJ set from Adam Foster. Now if we can only get this awesomeness to happen more than once a month? Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW SIxth Street, Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. Admission is free.

In the heart of the early-2000s emo/post-hardcore explosion, Senses Fail emerged as a fave. And, here in 2019, the Ridgewood, N.J.-bred quintet is still going strong. On Sunday, the band hits the always rockin’ Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale for what will surely be a moshy, sweaty spectacle. Pre-show, give its latest LP, If There Is Light It Will Find You, a spin. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Culture Room, 3045 Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $20.

Monday

At the end of a Monday, you deserve a nice meal. Valentino Cucina Italiana has you covered as a special Levantine Hill Wine Dinner takes over the spot, as part of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival’s SAVOR Dinner Series. In addition to a six-course meal, featuring a lamb rack, coq au vin and more, Levantine Hill Estate’s head winemaker Paul Bridgeman (from Australia!) will be on-site mingling. 6:30 p.m. Monday at Valentino Cucina Italiana, 620 Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $175.

Tuesday

Not everyone can have a tour called the Legendary Nights Tour and live it up to it. But, Meek Mill and Future totally can. The rappers have joined forces for a summer trek and make a pit stop in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening. Meek dropped a new LP, Championships, last year and Future’s latest, The Wizrd, hit shelves in January. In addition to your headliners, YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion will open things up. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $35 to $79.50.

Whose stock is rising? Jai Wolf. The New York-based electronic producer already has a gold single under his belt with the 2015 trippily hypnotic “Indian Summer.” He’s also collaborated with the likes of heavyweights Odesza, Skrillex and The Chainsmokers. And, in April, he dropped his first album, The Cure to Loneliness. Catch him at Revolution Live on Tuesday evening before he hits even bigger stages. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Revolution Live 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $26.50.



Wednesday

Few bands put on a live show like GWAR. Even if you’re not heavy into heavy metal or hardcore realms, you’ll be wildly entertained. The always vilely dressed quintet hits Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, with 14 albums under its surely leather belts. To start the thrashing on a solid note, Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, and Against the Grain will be there, too. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $21.