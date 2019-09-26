The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Marjory Stoneman Douglas alum Ian Witlen has spent the last year asking more than 75 MSD survivors two questions: “What was your experience that day?” and “What would you like to see come of it?” On Thursday, black and white photos as well audio snippets from his journey will be unveiled at Coral Springs Museum of Art as part of his "Anguish in the Aftermath" exhibit. Witlen will be on-site for a meet-and-greet, too. 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Coral Springs Museum of Art, 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Suite A, Coral Springs; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Friday

Hate me todayyyyy. Hate me tomorrowwwww. Hate me for all the things I didn’t do for youuuuu. You know the timeless Blue October hit from 2006, “Hate Me.” Well, here in 2019, the Texas-bred rock group is still rolling strong. On Friday, the quintet hits Revolution Live on the heels of its newest LP, I Hope You’re Happy, which dropped last year. 7 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $28.

EXPAND The Hub FTL & Spark celebrates its grand opening Saturday. Photo by Martin Volinsky

Saturday

For our remote working warriors out there, we have a new spot for you to get stuff done. The Hub FTL & Spark celebrates its Grand Opening on Saturday with an open bar, complimentary bites, and sets by DJ GQ and DJ Paola Shea. Post-grand opening, The Hub will be a coworking space from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a rockin’ coffee bar. After work (at 5 p.m.) the space turns into The Hub Spark, with a fully stocked bar and yummy cocktails. 6 p.m. Saturday at The Hub Spark, 828 NE Fourth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

On any given day you can find a world of beer at ... World of Beer in Plantation. The spot has more than 500 different bottles of beer and 50 taps. On Saturday, the Plantation location celebrates its third year with an Anniversary Party. For the occasion, enjoy special releases from Veza Sur and Concrete Beach Brewery, raffles, and a DJ spinning tunes all day long. 11 a.m. Saturday at World of Beer, 1387 S. University Dr., Plantation; worldofbeer.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Get your salsa on Saturday at Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Photo by Rick Owen

Sure, you can sit on your couch and eat some chips and salsa. Or you can get off your rump and hit the dance floor for another type of salsa. The Pompano Beach Cultural Center plays host to a Latin Dance Class and performance by the David Luca Band. Prepare for the evening by learning some moves during an hour-long class at 8 p.m. From there, the salsa/bachata/merengue-loving David Luca Band will perform three unique sets. 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; ccpompano.org. Tickets cost $20.

Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science hosts an Otter Encounter on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Photo courtesy of MODS

Sunday

Get ready for a Sunday afternoon that will be otter this world. At 1:30 p.m., Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Science will host an Otter Encounter. As part of the experience, you’ll learn all about the care and habitat of one of nature's most playful animals. From there, you can feed some otters and participate in a training session. Each session only allows six participants, so get moving! 1:30-2:15 p.m. Sunday at Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; mods.org. Tickets cost $50.

Monday

Are you and your dining partner not agreeing on a spot to eat? Or dining solo and have no idea what you’re craving? On Mondays in Hollywood, it's hard to go wrong with the food trucks and grub options galore at the Food Trucks at ArtsPark shindig. Each week, more than 20 trucks park it in Young Circle, it’s totally free and pet-friendly. 5:30-10 p.m. Monday at ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle, Hollywood; floridashollywood.org. Admission is free.

Tuesday

October 1 is National Roller Skating Day. So, if you fail to lace up and hit the rink, shame on you! Fortunately, Xtreme Action Park has an awesome promo to get all of us out and around. On Tuesday, rink admission is only $5 and skate rentals are $2. From there, it will be totally up to you not to fall on the club's sparkling 16,000-square-foot maple rink. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Xtreme Action Park, 5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale; xtremeactionpark.com. Roller skating costs $5.

Before we know it, 2019 will be over and you’ll need a new calendar. Hooters has you covered. The "dirty-dining" restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad waitresses, will have its 2020 Hooters Calendar on sale Tuesday for $12.95 at all locations. Among the ladies showcased in this year’s calendar are Sunrise’s Briana Smith and Boca Raton’s Gianna Tulio. Congrats, ladies! Open 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday at Hooters Fort Lauderdale Beach (17 S. Atlantic Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) and all Hooters locations; hooters.com.

Wednesday

B Ocean Resort recently launched an aqua-burlesque Sirens and Sailors show. And on Wednesdays, you can enjoy Dinner and a Show for just $35. The Fort Lauderdale getaway has extended its Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Month menu, including favorites like Di Mare Seafood Ceviche, Veal Osso Bucco Agnolotti, and a Belgian Chocolate Mousse. Ahoy! 6:30-10:30 p.m. at B Ocean Resort, 1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; bhotelsandresorts.com. Dinner and show costs $35 plus tax and gratuity.