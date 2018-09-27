The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

UPDATE: This show has been cancelled due to an emergency in Dashboard Confessional singer Chris Carabba's family. Fun fact: The last day of summer was Saturday. What a perfect time for The Summer Ever After Tour, to roll into town, eh? Hometown heroes Dashboard Confessional and fellow alt-rockers All Time Low will jam at Mizner Park Amphitheater on Thursday. From All Time Low, count on jams from its latest record, Last Young Renegade, released last year. And, from Dashboard, expect new tunes from the band's seventh studio album, Crooked Shadow, and a lot of local love, too. 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $20.

Adding to the late-90s/early 2000s-bred love-fest this week: Thrice will rock out at Revolution Live. The Irvine, California-born band has been going strong since 1998 — except for that three-year hiatus that started in 2012. That was torture. But now, there are no signs of slowing down. On September 14, the band dropped Palms, its tenth studio album on Epitaph Records. 7 p.m. on Thursday at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets are $23 to $28.



Friday

“I did it my wayyyyyyyyyyy.” Ol’ Blue Eyes knew how to pull on our heartstrings. And now there’s a musical revue of all of Frank Sinatra’s hits about to own the stage at The Kravis Center. My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra features 56 of the icon’s tunes including “All of Me,” “High Hopes,” “A Very Good Year” and more. 7:30 p.m. on Friday and select performances through October 14 at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; kravis.org. Tickets are $55.



Not in a laughing mood? Well, grab a beer, loosen up and get ready to LOL. Holy Mackerel Brewing is having another comedy night. Jackie Sanchez plays hosts and slated to perform are Debbie Anne, Robert Bass and headliner Carl Guerra. Oh, and just like there are plenty of comedians to choose from for this one, there are plenty of beers, too. 20 taps of deliciousness await you. 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers & The Weed Reaper Experiment, 3260 NW 23rd Ave. #400E, Pompano Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Your Instagram dreams become a reality with an awesome live art exhibit at ORA Flagler Village on Saturday. Courtesy ORA Flagler Village

Saturday

ORA Flagler Village is having an interactive live art exhibit called Bright Life during the Flagler ArtWalk on Saturday. And, it sounds way too cool to be true. Billed as Instagram-worthy, there will be nine vibrant installations, a confetti cannon, a cocktail pop-up by The Apothecary, beverages from LaCroix Sparkling Water and live art by Stephanie Melissa. Come Insta-ready, people. 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday at ORA Flagler Village Apartments, 673 NE 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; oraflaglervillage.com. Admission is free.

Guess what is going to come to an end at the end of September? The September Live Music Series at CityPlace in West Palm Beach. Wah! So, enjoy it while you can. Miami Lakes’ own Bryant Del Toro closes out the month with some funky, rock deliciousness, so show him some love. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; cityplace.com. Free.

Summer may be over, but one country show is set to heat things up! Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker are bringing their popular Summer Plays on Tour to WPB on Saturday evening. Lady Antebellum has kept on croonin’ since dropping its No. 1 country album Heart Break last year. And, Darius Rucker has had so many damn country hits that people forget he once lead Hootie and the Blowfish. 7 p.m. on Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets are $25 to $100.

Honey, he's good. Also, he's playing Revolution Live on Sunday. Photo by Chris Phelps

Sunday

Andy Grammer does it all. He dropped his third album The Good Parts late last year. He has his own podcast. He does spoken word poetry on-stage these days. He also has a lot of hits piled up and you’ve totally heard them – “Honey, I’m Good,” “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fine By Me,” to name a few. Oh, and he’s playing Revolution Live on Sunday and has really nice hair. Keep it up, Andy! 7 p.m. on Sunday at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets are $26.50.



Monday

Everything you love about the glory days of Hollywood is coming to a stage near you for one night only. Hollywood Live! boasts an all-star cast of theater greats, including Jeffrey Bruce, Lindsey Corey, Laura Hodos and others with a live band. It’s all for a good cause too, with proceeds benefiting Insight for the Blind, which has helped local blind and visually impaired folks through a variety of initiatives since 1975. 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; ccpompano.org. Tickets are $100 to $150.

Sharing is caring, people. And, if you can share your beer, you can share anything. Every Wednesday, a cozy little Bottleshare goes down at Prosperity Brewers in Boca. Basically, you bring a beer to share (as many as you’d like) and you get to try everyone else’s. On top of all of the sharing and tasting, growler fills are 25 percent off on Wednesdays as well! 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Prosperity Brewers, 4160 NW 1st Ave. #21, Boca Raton; facebook.com. Free.