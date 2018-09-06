The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Friday

It’s been a quarter century since k.d. lang’s album Ingénue hit shelves. The LP featured the smash hit “Constant Craving,” which helped the album go multi-platinum and launched lang’s decades-long career. To celebrate Ingénue’s 25 years on planet Earth, lang will perform the album in its entirety with a sprinkling of other hits. 8 p.m. on Friday at Au-Rene Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets are $30 to $89.

Didn’t get crunk enough over Labor Day Weekend? Well, here’s another chance. Crawl with Us is hosting a Wizards Bar Crawl in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, hitting some of the town’s hottest spots. On the itinerary are The Hideaway, America’s Backyard, Booze Garden and Stache, each with their own beer and liquor specials throughout the evening. Kick off the evening at The Hideaway with a free shot (until 10 p.m.) and see where the night takes you from there. 8 p.m. on Friday with check-in at The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. Admission is $10 to $25.

EXPAND Dreaming of an endless summer. Well G-Eazy's Endless Summer Tour is hitting WPB. Bobby Bruderle

Saturday

G-Eazy is living the dream as his wildly popular Endless Summer Tour makes a stop in WPB. In late ’17, the Oakland-bred rapper dropped his fifth studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, with cameos from friends like A$AP Rocky, Charlie Puth and Cardi B. On tour, G-Eazy is once again joined by fellow heavy-hitters including Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign and more. 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets are $22 to $89.50.

Okay, so FAU didn’t look too hot in its season debut against Oklahoma. The Boca-based squad was playing a top-10 team after all. FAU is hitting the gridiron again this Saturday for redemption against Air Force, which could actually be a pretty decent game. Air Force won its first game against a far inferior Stony Brook team, 38 to zero. Let’s go Owls! 2 p.m. on Saturday at FAU Stadium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $13 to $95.

Paul Simon Courtesy of Beautiful Day Media

Paul Simon announces Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour. So, what do you do? You go see Paul Simon, dammit. And, don’t count on him being like The Eagles and having a gazillion farewell tours. Where do you even begin with someone like Simon? The songwriting mastery. The 14 solo studio albums. The classics with Art Garfunkel. Oh, the memories. Enjoy him while you still can during his last stop in South Florida. 8 p.m. on Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets are $45 to $170.75.

Sunday

We all know by now that Fort Lauderdale’s FATVillage is a growing arts hotspot. But, you may not have known that it’s a hotrod hotspot every Sunday, too. Cars, Art & Caffeine is back for another spin, with exotics, classics, vintage rides and everything in between. There are also a few nearby spots to get your caffeine buzz on and plenty of mural art to gawk at. 10 a.m. on Sunday in FATVillage Arts District, 521 NW 1st Ave., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. Free.

Monday

Take a look at your thumb. Is it green? Okay, maybe not right now... but you can get your green thumb on and make your own mini-garden at Plant Nite Palm Beach. The next session is going down at The Butcher Shop and will be led by local Kaitlyn Grimail. The master gardener leads attendees through a garden project, but folks are welcome to stray from the path if their hearts so desire. Oh, and there’s wine for 50 percent off during the event, too. 7 p.m. on Monday at The Butcher Shop, 209 6th Street, West Palm Beach; plantnite.com. $58 to participate.

Tuesday

For a third consecutive year, Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill in Fort Lauderdale is hosting a Law Enforcement First Responders Appreciation Day. All first responders can enjoy BOGO beer between 4 to 7 p.m. at all Bokamper’s locations. Additionally, at the Fort Lauderdale spot, Mayor Dean Trantalis and police chief Rick Maglione will be onsite to mingle and thank our first responders. 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Bokamper’s, 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; bokampers.com. Free admission.

EXPAND Scorpions is ready to rock. Are you? See Wednesday. Courtesy

Wednesday

In the heart of hurricane season, Scorpions is set to “Rock You Like a Hurricane.” The iconic German rock band is joined by fellow rockers Queensryche for the South Florida date of the “Crazy World Tour.” The tour indeed has been crazy, comprised of 87 shows over seven legs since June 2017. Among the other hits you may hear from Scorpions are “Still Loving You” and the anthemic “Wind of Change.” 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Drive, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $90 to $110.



Did you know that Fort Lauderdale has a whiskey society? Well, it’s a thing and there’s a big-time tasting going down on Wednesday. The Fort Lauderdale Whiskey Society and Stache Drinking Den have teamed up for a Bourbon Heritage Month Grand Tasting. Enjoy light bites and educational tidbits while enjoying tastes from the likes of Heavel Hill, Jim Beam, Four Roses, Town Branch and more. 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 SW 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. $25 general admission.