The Seven Best Things To Do This Weekend in South Florida

Viva will help kick-start Old Town Untapped's new season on Friday in Pompano.

Season – with a capital “S” – is quickly returning to South Florida. And with it, the excellent bands, terrific musicians, comic and serious theater offerings, and special museum exhibits that are part of the October-to-May segment of the Sunshine State calendar.

Actually, two venues are opening their seasons this week, bringing performers to their stages and entertainment venues throughout the year until 2020's spring flowers begin to bloom.

Let’s see some of the really good things going on out there.

Friday, October 4

Old Town Untapped in downtown Pompano Beach is one of the locations kicking off its new season as folks flip their calendars to October.

The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency oversees the popular monthly event called Old Town Untapped, held the first Friday of each month. The fun-filled bit of merriment allows visitors free admission to enjoy music, art exhibitions, beer tastings, food trucks and a creative mix of vendors.

To create an even better environment for visitors, the CRA is overseeing the beautification of the area known as the “backyard.” This area in the back alley behind Bailey Contemporary Arts, where the bands have typically performed, will soon be under renovation.

The bands this season will be performing on the stage in front of the fountain and vendors will wrap around First Street and Flagler Avenue. The opening act Friday night is Viva. 6-10 p.m. Friday at Bailey Contemporary Arts, 41 NE First St., Pompano Beach; pompanobeachfl.gov. Admission is free.



The cultural center of Delray, Old School Square kicks off its new season Friday. Photo courtesy of Old School Square

Crowds of fun-loving folk will get together Friday night in Delray Beach as Old School Square hosts its annual Season Kickoff with all kinds of fun things happening throughout the campus of the downtown culture and entertainment site that includes the Crest Theatre, Cornell Museum, a pavilion, and an amphitheater.

Guests will be able to buy food from vendors and a concession stand. There’s also a cash bar, but visitors can get a bag of free popcorn courtesy of Old School Square.

The special events include an open house at the Old School Square Creative Arts School starting at 6 p.m. The OSS Pavilion stage will feature interactive entertainment, then at 7:30 will turn to the Tina Turner tribute band, Simply Tina.

The Cornell Museum is inviting visitors to drop in at 6 p.m. without charge to view the exhibits, in particular, the “Sinking Tides” display in the Spotlight Gallery. 6-10 p.m. Friday at Old School Square, 41 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; 561-243-7922; oldschoolsquare.org. Free admission.

Among the Norton's photographs on view is one of Abe Lincoln from 1860 by Alexander Hesler. Photo courtesy of Norton Museum

The Norton Museum, which re-opened earlier this year after a major face-lift, is highlighting an exhibit focusing on photography that runs through November 26. Free Fridays are held each week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Norton’s new Kenneth C. Griffin Building features the first dedicated gallery – the Jodi Ann Saltzman Gallery – to showcase the Museum’s permanent collection of photography. The inaugural installation of approximately 60 works traces the history of the medium through portraiture.

Beginning with 19th-century daguerreotypes and albumen prints, and ending with 21st-century examples by artists such as Tim Hailand, Shirin Neshat, and Arne Svenson, these works examine the reciprocal influences between photography and the portrait. Works by Henri Cartier-Bresson, Julia Margaret Cameron, August Sander, Dorothea Lange, Irving Penn, Thomas Ruff, and Lalla Essaydi are also on display. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through November 26, at the Norton Museum, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; 561-832-5196; norton.org. Admission is free on Fridays and Saturdays.

You’ve heard of people who cry in their beer. How about congregating with people who enjoy laughing and also drinking beer – not at the same time, of course.

Comedy Night returns Friday to the Barrel of Monks Brewery in Boca Raton.

Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit 900 breweries across the U.S. More than a dozen New York and L.A. stand-ups are currently on the road, sampling local brews and fare while traveling all over the country. 8-10 p.m. Friday at the Barrel of Monks Brewery, 1141 S. Rogers Circle, Boca Raton; 561-510-1253. Tickets are $15 via barrelofmonks.com.

The local theater scene is beginning to awaken from its summer sleep. This weekend, Lake Worth Playhouse, the historic showplace in downtown Lake Worth Beach that was built in 1924 as a silent movie venue, will open the curtains for Sister Act, a feel-good musical comedy hit based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is placed into protective custody – in a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and an equally rigid Mother Superior. 8 p.m. Friday (and continuing with Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night shows and Sunday matinees through October 20) at Lake Worth Playhouse, 713 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach; 561-586-6410. Tickets are $29 and $35 via lakeworthplayhouse.org.

Saturday, October 5

There’s something wonderful about poetry. The sound of the meter, the music of the alliteration, the beauty of the word pictures. Great poets through the ages have become household names – Shakespeare, Keats, Wordsworth, Browning (both Mr. and Mrs.), e.e.cummings, Robert Frost, and Maya Angelou.

The Palm Beach Poetry Festival, set for January, on Saturday will give fans a preview of sorts as area writers present "The Wonder of Poetry" at the Crest Theater at Old School Square.

This writing workshop will focus on poetry that conveys a sense of wonder about the world. Participants craft their own wondrous poesy, putting to use some of the art form's traditional tools, including images, syntax, tone, rhyming, repetition, form, and more.

The session's facilitator, poet and psychotherapist Guillermo Cancio-Bello, a Miami resident and director of The November Institute, will lead as participants explore the use poetry as a vehicle of meaning and self-discovery. More about the workshop can be found on its Facebook Events page. 1 p.m. Saturday at the Crest Theatre in Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; 561-868-2063; oldschoolsquare.org. Tickets are $10 on site.

Sunday, October 6

The Wolfepak Band is making a triumphant return to the Arts Garage in Delray Beach. The eight-member group performs top Grammy and Hall of Fame musical selections inspired by their unique and collective backgrounds in rock, blues, jazz and funk.

The performers include David Wolfe, Larry Kessler, Scott Sherman, Charlie Byrd, Liz Sharp, Gary Wayne, Michael Weinstein, and Wayne Hood. 7 p.m. Sunday at Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357; artsgarage.org. Tickets are $25 to $35.