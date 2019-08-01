The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday, August 1

Clematis by Night has been a Thursday staple in West Palm Beach for 20 years. Sure, you can catch great tunes, food vendors, and killer happy hour offerings any Thursday. But this Thursday it’s a special Back to School bash with jams from Amp Music Lab and Futures 4. Say goodbye to summer vacation with this family-friendly fiesta. 6 p.m. Thursday at 100 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; wpb.org. Admission is free.

Friday, August 2

Ready to feel old? 311 has been rocking for more than 30 years. The Nebraska-bred band is still going strong and on Friday evening, the group brings its 13-album catalogue to West Palm Beach. Its latest release, Voyager, dropped last month, so get ready for those new nuggets too. Don't miss the strong opening lineup, including Dirty Heads, the Interrupters and Bikini Trill. Get there early and show everyone some love. 5:45 p.m. Friday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $20.50 to $110.50 via livenation.com.

EXPAND Calling all Watermelon lovers to Tarpon River Brewing. See Saturday. Chris Carter

Saturday, August 3

In honor of Mutt Day, Café Collective give free six-ounce puppaccino to every four-legged friend that walks through the door. In addition to the freebie, the Fort Lauderdale hotspot is hosting Pet Fest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., loaded with vendors and pop-up shops. Additionally, I Heart Animal Rescue will be on-site with adoptable pets. If you adopt a pet, your new pal gets a free puppaccino too. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Café Collective, 100 N. Federal Hwy. #C4, Fort Lauderdale; collectiveventures.org. Admission is free.

What's summer without plenty of watermelon and beer? Tarpon River Brewing is bringing the two summer staples together for a big ol' Watermelon Party on Saturday. Attendees can expect a limited bottle release of the Wit-R-Melon beer, a watermelon-inspired menu, watermelon carving, a watermelon toss, and more. DJ Blue, Lonewolf, and Josh Diaz & the Bonfires will provide the jams. 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Tarpon River Brewing, 280- SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; tarponriverbrewing.com. Admission is free.

Sunrise, sunburn, sunset, repeat! Luke Bryan and his catchy country tunes are making a stop in West Palm Beach Saturday evening. The Sunset Repeat Tour – which is Florida's unofficial motto – drops in Coral Sky Amphitheatre with Cole Swindell (of “You Should Be Here” and “Flatliner” fame), Jon Langston, and DJ Rock as openers. 7 p.m. on Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $40.25 to $110 via livenation.com.

EXPAND Things will get all 80s-esque at Beach House Pompano Saturday evening. Beach House Pompano

Break out the Aqua Net! Beach House Pompano is hosting a Back to School '80s Party on Saturday evening — so get to crimping! In addition to an always-yummy menu and stellar ocean views, enjoy tunes from DJ Misha and drink specials, like $10 fuzzy navels and Alabama slammers. 7 p.m. on Saturday at Beach House Pompano, 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; beachhousepompano.com. Admission is free.

Sunday, August 4

For some people, Sunday is a day of rest, but for others, it's a reason to keep partying. For the latter, there is the first Sunday Solace at McSorley’s Beach Pub rooftop, which boasts panoramic views of the beach. Headlining this first shindig is Ultra Radio host RioTGear. Openers include Umbrella Boys, Above the Shoulders, and Reefa the Funk, among others. 4 p.m. Sunday at McSorley’s Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; mcsorleysftl.com. Admission costs $5 to $10 via eventbrite.com.

Monday, August 5

Wanna share the stage with like-minded musicians and comedians? Every Monday, Blue Jean Blues in Fort Lauderdale hosts a Pro Jam. Liz Sharp leads this collaborative gathering of artists and the result is always something jam-tastic. The night's crowd favorites may earn the chance to have a solo showcase at the intimate venue. 8 p.m. Monday at Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale; bjblive.com. Admission is free.

Farewell to Kiss. See Tuesday. PMKBNC

Tuesday, August 6

It’s time to kiss Kiss goodbye. The iconic, long-tongued band’s End of the Road World Tour roars into BB&T Center on Tuesday and count on all the hits. From “Shout it Loud” to “Crazy Crazy Nights” to “Rock and Roll All Nite,” enjoy all the Kiss classics live for the last time. If for some weird reason you haven’t seen Kiss and all of its painted, glitzy glory live before, this is your last chance. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $35.25 to $260.75 via ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday, August 7

A little bit of the 305 is making its way to the 954. Miami-bred rapper Pouya will rock a show at Revolution Live on Wednesday evening. The rapper, known for his mixtapes Don’t Sleep on Me Hoe and South Side Slugs, now has three full-length albums under his belt. His latest, The South Got Something to Say, dropped in early July. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $27.50 via ticketmaster.com.