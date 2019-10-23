The Seven Best Things To Do in South Florida This Weekend

Hey, who turned on the heat? We thought this was October, but outside, it still feels like August.

We think Halloween is still coming, if we don’t melt first. There are still a lot of pumpkins out there looking to become either Jack O’Lanterns or pumpkin pies.

Scary holiday events are beginning to stack up, but not every activity has a trick-or-treat theme. A couple of stage plays are opening this weekend, and music and dance are favorites. Florida Atlantic University has events on two of its area campuses honoring Mahatma Gandhi, the famous man of non-violence whose birthday took place 150 years ago.

Thursday, October 24

It’s been a good year for the Reggae Souljahs Band, which is becoming a force on the South Florida music scene. International recording artist and front man for group, Paul Anthony, and his son, Paul Anthony II, join forces to deliver reggae/dancehall hits as well as pop tunes infused with island flavor that will make you want to “buss a whine” all night long.

Now backed by a dream team of Grammy Award-winning musicians, the Reggae Souljahs are bringing their big sound to Max’s Grille in Boca Raton’s Mizner Park. The performance will take place on the patio outside the iconic Boca food and music venue. 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24 at Max’s Grille, 404 E. Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561-368-0080; maxsgrille.com. Admission is free.

Wouldn’t it be great to hear the likes of Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, and Lindsey Buckingham – the original members of Fleetwood Mac – performing together on stage again?

The next best thing to a Fleetwood Mac reunion will be presented tonight at the Coral Springs Performing Arts Center when the Rumours of Fleetwood Mac tribute band performs its Anniversary Tour, a brand new production celebrating a half-century of the best of Fleetwood Mac.

Thursday's show will include a special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green and the music of his era. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24 at Coral Springs Performing Arts Center, 855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs; 954-344-5990. Tickets cost $27.82 and $59.92 via thecentercs.com.

Slow Burn Theatre presents Shrek the Musical at the Broward Center through November 10. Photo by Ian Ibbetson

Friday, October 25

It’s not easy being green. And it’s not easy being a monster. So being a green monster must really be a trip.

Slow Burn Theatre Company, which has won nine Carbonell Awards for theatrical excellence, with 73 nominations since becoming eligible in 2013, opens its 2019-2020 season with a monster hit starring everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek.

JetBlue presents Shrek the Musical at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts starting Friday and continuing through November 10.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated movie and the book by William Steig, the Tony Award-winning musical features all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and a hilarious book by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Featuring a variety of local stage performers, the cast is headed by Wesley Slade as Shrek, Carbonell winner Clay Cartland as Lord Farquad, Kimmi Johnson as the adult Fiona, Reynel Reynaldo as Donkey, and Matthew Korinko as the Big Bad Wolf. Slow Burn Theatre Artistic Director Patrick Fitzwater will direct and choreograph the production as he heads a creative team that includes music director Michael Ursua, scene designer Kelly Tighe, costume designer Dawn Shamburger, and lighting designer Jose Santiago. 8 p.m. Friday and running through November 10 at Broward Performing Arts Centers, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222. Tickets cost $49 to $65 via browardcenter.org.

A newcomer to the local theatrical scene, the Maplewood Playhouse, presents The Glass Menagerie this weekend. A drama of great tenderness, charm, and beauty, written by legendary American playwright Thomas Lanier Williams III, known by his pen name, Tennessee Williams, The Glass Menagerie is an icon of the American theater.

The play centers around Amanda Wingfield, a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura, who has a physical handicap and debilitating shyness.

The father has left home. Tom supports his mother and sister with a shoe-factory job he finds unbearable. When Amanda convinces Tom to bring home from work “a gentleman caller" for Laura, the illusions that Tom, Amanda, and Laura have each created in order to make life bearable collapse around them. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Improv U, 105 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach; 844-561-4242. Tickets cost $13.25 via maplewoodplayhouse.org.

Art After Dark Friday night at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach offers to give visitors a jump on Halloween. Catch a double-creature-feature screening, New Orleans funk-inspired live music, and Halloween-themed open studio art-making.

The film Attack of the 50-Foot Woman will be shown at 6 p.m., and Dracula at 8 p.m. A performance of soul music and New Orleans funk by the Lemon City Trio is scheduled for 9 p.m.

From 6 to 9 p.m., an open studio art class will focus on Dia de Los Muertos, a lively Mexican holiday honoring loved ones who have passed away. “Cinema on Paper: The Graphic Genius of Movie Posters” at 7:15 p.m. will feature a talk by collector Dwight Cleveland. A Q&A and book signing follows. 5-10 p.m. Friday at Norton Museum, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; 561-832-5196; norton.org. Admission is free.

Saturday. October 26

The musical group born in the 1960s, Canned Heat, which actually performed at Woodstock, is on the road again and coming to Funky Biscuit.

Founded by blues historians and record collectors Alan Wilson and Bob Hite, the band took its name from a 1928 recording of the same name by Tommy Johnson.

They were joined by Henry Vestine, another ardent record collector who was a former member of Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention. Rounding out the band in 1967 were Larry Taylor on bass, an experienced session musician who had played with Jerry Lee Lewis and The Monkees, and Adolfo de la Parra on drums, who had played in two of the biggest Latin American bands, Los Sinners and Los Hooligans. 8 p.m. Saturday at Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; 561-395-2929; funkybiscuit.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60 via eventbrite.com.

Peace activist Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, addresses an audience at FAU in Boca Raton Monday. Photo by Dale King

Florida Atlantic University continues to sponsor cultural events in connection with Gandhi 150, the 150th anniversary of peace advocate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth. Two events are planned for Saturday. At 10 a.m., FAU Davie North/Broward College Library will host the lecture “Leadership of Mahatma Gandhi” by Dr. Doug McGetchin, then will screen the film Gandhi, Man of God by Eknath Easwaran.

At 7 p.m., a vocal and instrument performance on the sitar and tabla will be presented, along with a musical play depicting episodes from Gandhi’s life.

FAU’s celebration of Gandhi began Monday with “A Life for Peace, from Apartheid to Democracy," a speech by his granddaughter, Ela Gandhi, on the Boca Raton campus. Ela Gandhi is a peace activist who shared her message of social justice and the how the use of nonviolence overcame the once segregated apartheid regime in South Africa. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at FAU Davie Campus, 3200 College Ave., Davie; fau.edu/artsandletters.pjhr. Admission is free, with donations welcomed.

Sunday, October 27

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is calling all little monsters and not-so-little monsters to take part in a Hocus Pocus Halloween Celebration. Visitors are invited to dress in their best costumes to enjoy a screening of the hit movie Hocus Pocus on Sunday afternoon. Halloween-themed rooms, giveaways, and trick-or-treating are also planned.

Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as three sisters who were executed in 1693 for practicing witchcraft. But before they were put to death, they learned of a curse that would bring them back to life 300 years later. Teenager Max, a newcomer to Salem, accidentally frees the coven. From there, it's a non-stop, fun-filled chase as the witches pursue the children, determined to perform their spells before sunrise or else the witches will be gone forever. 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27 at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; 954-545-7800; ccpompano.org. Admission is free.