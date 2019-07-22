Everything You Need to Know About Getting to, Inside, and Around Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Remember the Miami Dolphins? You know, the football team that plays in that spaceship-looking building off the highway? Yeah, they're back doing football-related exercises in preparation for big-boy preseason football games that'll get underway against the Atlanta Falcons August 8.

Oh, yes, it's time. Let the football run through your veins and into your heart. Catch up on all of your weekend adulting now — football is about to take priority.

For many Dolphins fans, this time of year brings a fantastic tradition like none other — sitting in the South Florida summer heat watching the Dolphins stretch, play grab-ass, drink water out of increasingly cool hoses, and, at times, play football, followed by little through-the-fence autograph sessions if you're lucky.

It's time for Miami Dolphins training camp in Davie again. Wanna go? Here's a noob's guide to everything you'll need to know.

I've never been to a Dolphins training camp practice. Where is it located?



The magic happens at the Baptist Health Training Facility located at Nova Southeastern University in Davie. For the 27th year in a row, the Dolphins will skip on the green grasses off University Drive.

Training Camp starts THIS week! What practices will you be attending?#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Apsh6CD5I5 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 21, 2019

What days will the Dolphins' practices be open to the public?



Beginning this Thursday at 9:40 a.m. until Tuesday, August 6, the Dolphins will open select practices to the public. You should RSVP here because it's first come, first served for the first 2,000 fans.

Always check before going because if there is even one bolt of lightning, that's it. They'll likely practice inside even if you drove your happy ass all the way from Jupiter to Davie. Safety first!

Where do I park once I'm there?

According to the Dolphins, parking is available on both the second floor and above in the library parking garage on the Nova campus. Enter the parking garage from the east entrance.

Parking is $1 per hour. You can pay at a meter. This isn't rocket surgery, man.

What are the dos and don'ts?

Be cool, man. No crazy stuff. This isn't the place to wave your political flag or wear that new bikini. Keep that stuff on University Drive where it belongs. The Dolphins ask you to wear clothes, leave the weapons and alcohol at home, don't smoke, use only clear bags if you need to bring one inside, and, overall, be chill.

Click here for another list of other frowned-upon things that might get your butt kicked back to the parking lot. Just don't rock the boat for a couple of hours and you'll be fine.

Get your first glimpse of this season’s action at Training Camp ????



Tickets for each of our 10 open practices are free >> https://t.co/iB1d7n7sLH



Back To Football Powered by @SoFlaFord — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 1, 2019

Is there somewhere to buy stuff?



Yup. You can purchase all kinds of stuff and things. Everything from food and drinks to jerseys and hats will be on sale in the comfy shade. The Dolphins specifically say breakfast items will be available, because most of the practices happen before noon.

My little boy Sam wants an autograph. How can I make this happen?

The Dolphins are advertising that there will be exclusive access for children aged 12 and younger to get autographs from their favorite Dolphins players after they're done getting all sweaty and beaten up by one another. The best idea is to bring a Sharpie pen with you — in your clear bag, of course — and buy something inside for the players to sign.

Anything else I should know before I head to Nova?



To kick off training camp, the Dolphins will host Street Festival days — offering inflatables, autograph sessions with cheerleaders and alumni, face painting, and food trucks — beginning with the opening-weekend practices. If you can get out to the facility only once, this weekend is the best time to go. Practices will culminate with a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium that's open to the public August 3.

We announced our 2019 training camp dates, plus we’ll have a public scrimmage at @HardRockStadium on August 3.



This is your #DolphinsDaily. pic.twitter.com/z8yo694muf — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 28, 2019

So there you have it: everything you need to know if you're dead-set on watching your favorite football team participate in some good old-fashioned football practice. With so many changes happening since last season (including a new head coach and quarterback) this is most certainly a season to get a head start on scouting.

Luckily, the Dolphins also make programs available at practice so you can figure out all the new stuff in the comfort of your seat once you're inside. Have fun and don't forget to chant "Super Bowl! Super Bowl!" after every fake touchdown!