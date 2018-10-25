The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Da-da-da-dum (snap, snap)... It's The Addams Family! You’ve likely seen the '60s TV series and perhaps the '90s movie. Now, it’s time to see this classic on the big stage. This version of The Addams Family first hit Broadway in 2010 and is now headed to Crest Theatre in Delray Beach through November 4. Just in time for Halloween, count on all of your favorites, from Wednesday (who is now 18 in the show) to Morticia. 8 p.m. on Thursday with select dates through November 4 at Crest Theatre, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; oldschoolsquare.org. Tickets are $35 to $45.

Friday

All of your fist-pumping dreams are coming true. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, a star of The Jersey Shore, is coming to town. And, it’s all for a good cause. He’ll join fellow celebs Lamar Odom, Aubrey O’Day, Jenn Sterger and more for the WISH Spectacular at WISH Boca. Proceeds from the star-studded Halloween fiesta will benefit the American Cancer Society, so you can feel good getting your boos on. 8 p.m. on Friday at WISH Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; eventbrite.com. Admission is $20 with packages available up to $2,500.

EXPAND From Ireland with love... it's Eden! See Friday. Rosalind Ashley

Colin Farrell. Sinead O’Connor. Conor McGregor. What do all these peeps have in common? They’re all from Dublin. Let’s add singer-songwriter-producer Eden to that list, as his stock is certainly rising. His vibe these days is indie pop, a departure from his prior EDM days. You’ll want to give his first album a spin (or ten) ahead of his gig at the Culture Room – it’s called Vertigo and dropped earlier this year. 7 p.m. on Friday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. $25 general admission.

Saturday

“Welcome to Mayhem,” claims this local festival. No, the U.S. Congress isn’t having a South Florida retreat. However, another year of Moonfest has arrived on Clematis Street in WPB. For its 26th year, this five-block shindig will boast an electronic music stage, food trucks, a haunted house and a predatory-demonic vibe. Wear your best creepy attire, as someone will take home $1,000 in Moonfest’s costume contest. 8 p.m. on Saturday on Clematis Street, West Palm Beach; facebook.com. Admission is $15 to $75.

The 7th Annual Boynton Beach Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash is coming to shore for Halloween. So, dress in your best pirate and mermaid gear, matey. Upon arrival, there are 11 areas of live entertainment and tunes, pirate reenactments, magic shows, mermaid tanks and more. The grounds are divided into two unique lands, Hobb’s Cove and Merlandia, so enjoy the journey. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 27 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 28 on E. Ocean Ave. between NE 3rd Street and Federal Hwy. in Boynton Beach; bbpiratefest.com. Admission is free.

Alice in Chains is back, baby. See Sunday. Courtesy photo

Sunday

Thirty-one years deep, Alice in Chains is still rocking the F out. In August, the Seattle-bred grunge outfit released its sixth studio album, Rainier Fog. And now, the band is zig-zagging its way across this great land. Its Hollywood date is its last U.S. date before rockin’ South America. So, get your “Check My Brain” and “No Excuses” goodness while you can. 6 p.m. on Sunday at Seminole Hard Rock, One Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $50 to $90.

Toto is coming, and we’re not talking about the dog from The Wizard of Oz. We’re talking about the American rock band that has sold more than 35 million albums throughout its 40-plus years in the biz. Sure, you can listen to its 13 studio albums before the show. Or, you can just listen to the ungodly popular hit “Africa” over and over again. It really never gets old. 8 p.m. on Sunday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th Street, Pompano Beach; theamppompano.org. Tickets are $39.50 to $79.50.

EXPAND That building that's been looming by Tap 42 in Fort Lauderdale? It's Bar Rita and it's open for business on Monday. Courtesy Bar Rita

Monday

If you’ve ever visited Tap 42 in Fort Lauderdale, you’ve likely wondered, “When is this bar-building thing next door ever going to be done?” Well, four years in the making, Bar Rita, a modern Mexican concept with a baller rooftop, is opening its doors on Monday. Enjoy fajitas, tacos, and, of course, delicious hand-crafted margaritas. The spot has a 2,000 square-foot outdoor patio and bar for whenever it finally cools down in South Florida, too. 4 p.m. on Monday at Bar Rita, 1401 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Who looks like a badass all the time? Marilyn Manson, so he doesn’t need a damn costume. Just in time for Halloween week, the “Tainted Love” and “Mobscene” rocker is hitting the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood. The gig comes a year after Manson’s latest album, Heaven Upside Down, hit shelves. 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30 at Seminole Hard Rock, One Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $35 to $90.

Wednesday

Fido wants to dress up this week, too. So, take him with you to Portico at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood for Halloween Yappy Hour. This pet-friendly affair will boast $5 delicious bites, drinks and well-liquor libations. The most creative canine and companion costume will win a prize. So, come on-point with your pooch! 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31 at The Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood; facebook.com. Admission is free.