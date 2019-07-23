Tropical Depression Brewing Off the Coast of South Florida

A Tropical Depression Three is moving along the coast of Florida.

Nearly two months into the 2019 hurricane season, only two named storms have emerged: Subtropical Storm Andrea and Tropical Storm Barry.

Today a smaller, unnamed weather system is moving along the coast of Florida. Known only as Tropical Depression Three, it isn't expected to make landfall as it travels north toward the Carolinas. As of now, forecasters say there's little chance it will develop into Tropical Storm Chantal.

Nevertheless, it will likely bring rain to the Miami area — the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight, followed by a 40 percent chance of showers tomorrow afternoon.

"For this evening into tonight, storm potential will decrease over inland areas while persisting over the South Florida waters," the NWS says in a report this morning. "Thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain."

JUL 22 11 PM Update: Tropical Depression Three remains east of South Florida this evening. The main concern is for the Atlantic waters & the east coast as storms overnight could bring gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and waterspouts. #flwx pic.twitter.com/9JFysnvjCB — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 23, 2019

Here is the latest update on Tropical Depression #3. Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft will investigate this depression later today. @NHC_Atlantic says there could be a small window today and tonight for this to become Tropical Storm Chantal. More updates on the way! pic.twitter.com/eDicJec2kG — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 23, 2019

TD3 at least looking more Chantal like from radar. ?#hurricanehunters en route now. pic.twitter.com/ke8lDn5UW8 — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) July 23, 2019

Heavy winds will also affect boating activity off the coast of Palm Beach County.

"In association with the passage of Tropical Depression Three across the Atlantic waters, the potential for sustained winds reaching 15 to 25 knots will continue this morning from 20 to 60 nautical miles off the Palm Beach County coast," the NWS report states.

According to forecasters, the tropical depression is expected to dissipate tomorrow afternoon.