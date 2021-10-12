If You Thought the Dolphins Were a Flop This Year, Check Out Christian Wilkins

Plainly put: The 2021 Miami Dolphins season has been a flop.
Speaking of flops, we present one of the few positives that came out of Sunday's loss to the Bucs: an incredible, Oscar-worthy acting performance by Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins during a heated encounter with Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette that sent the 315-pound player careening.
It was a rare moment of levity in what was otherwise an extremely unenjoyable football-watching experience that at times seemed more appropriate for the stage than the field.
Hey, if the football is laughable, why not enjoy the comedy of it all?
Thanks, Christian!
Pretty sure half the NBA and several soccer teams have already made calls to Wilkins’ agent. pic.twitter.com/WZc0N3cX6w— The Phinsider (@thephinsider) October 10, 2021
Christian Wilkins deserves an Oscar 🏆— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 10, 2021
pic.twitter.com/BZeq8yT8wT
The NBA will be proud. pic.twitter.com/V7fmFMJlrY— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 10, 2021
At this point, it's the little things Dolphins fans will have to enjoy until the team isn't a complete dumpster fire. If they don't laugh, they'll cry — or worse, boo.
#Dolphins Christian Wilkins trying to flop… #MIAvsTB pic.twitter.com/HG0tm8m6Im— TheSportsCast.net 🏈🏀⚽️ (@thesportscast1) October 10, 2021
Next week, the Dolphins get a rare opportunity to punch down when they face the winless Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Miami time, so plan accordingly. You may need to switch to mimosas to get through this one.