If You Thought the Dolphins Were a Flop This Year, Check Out Christian Wilkins

October 12, 2021 9:07AM

Christian Wilkins' performance seemed more appropriate for the stage than the field.
The Miami Dolphins are a hot mess, and at this point, the 2021 season might have been over before it even began. That's pretty much the takeaway after another embarrassing blowout loss, this time a 45-17 drubbing at the hands of their longtime nemesis Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Plainly put: The 2021 Miami Dolphins season has been a flop.

Speaking of flops, we present one of the few positives that came out of Sunday's loss to the Bucs: an incredible, Oscar-worthy acting performance by Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins during a heated encounter with Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette that sent the 315-pound player careening.

It was a rare moment of levity in what was otherwise an extremely unenjoyable football-watching experience that at times seemed more appropriate for the stage than the field.

Hey, if the football is laughable, why not enjoy the comedy of it all?

Thanks, Christian!
At this point, it's the little things Dolphins fans will have to enjoy until the team isn't a complete dumpster fire. If they don't laugh, they'll cry — or worse, boo.

Next week, the Dolphins get a rare opportunity to punch down when they face the winless Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Miami time, so plan accordingly. You may need to switch to mimosas to get through this one.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Ryan Yousefi

