Five Reasons This Is the Miami Heat's New Anthem

March 7, 2022 1:38PM

Jimmy Butler during a game against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on January 26, 2022
Jimmy Butler during a game against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on January 26, 2022 Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
If you're not fully aware "Pepas" by Farruko is the anthem of the 2022 Miami Heat season, then take a moment to soak in the beauty of this track, then come back and we can get into what we're here to discuss.

You back? Get it now? Good, let's continue.

We're not here to debate whether the year-old Farruko banger with over 350 million views on YouTube is the song of the 2022 season for the Miami Heat but to point out why it is, and how it's the perfect bop to take the team into the playoffs.

You may not understand why "Pepas" is, in the words of UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, "super-necessary," but you will.

Here are the five reasons "Pepas" by Farruko is the new Miami Heat anthem this season.

It's Extremely Miami

We have no doubt that at any given moment there are beautiful women wearing almost no clothes whatsoever grinding on the hull of a boat somewhere in Miami. When you look up "Miami" in the dictionary, you'll find the music video embedded above. "Pepas" is the Miami folks expect to find when they fly into town for Ultra or Art Basel. It's what the world expects us to be, wants us to be, so let's give the people what they want.


You want Miami? You will get Miami! Hit it, Farruko!

It's Miami Heat Approved

It's one thing for fans to have an inside joke that "Pepas" is the Miami Heat anthem. There are roughly a million things surrounding the team floating around Twitter that the team will never address, not even in Instagram comments. But when it comes to "Pepas," the Heat have christened it a certified slapper and play it during games.

Team-endorsed. Doctor-recommended. One out of every 30 NBA teams loves "Pepas."

It's the Victory Song

Every team needs a victory song. A song the other team hears and knows it's time to hit the exits. For the Miami Heat, that song is "Pepas," and it plays when the Heat has broken its opponents' will to survive.

"Pepas" loosely translates to "The Miami Heat are about to win" in Spanish. OK, not really. But do you think the Utah Jazz knew that? The Boston Celtics have no idea what Farruko is saying. Let them think it's about them getting their asses kicked.

(Whatever you do, don't let them hear the English version.)

Playoff Vibes

You know the team will be ready for the playoffs — they're the Miami Heat, after all. They're always ready for the bright lights. But the fans.... We're the ones who need something to get us going. We're the ones who need that extra something at the game to let us know it's OK to have no voice tomorrow. Zoom calls can wait, the NBA playoffs are calling.

During the Miami Heat's Big 3 era, the playoff anthem was "Seven Nation Army." For this season's playoff push, '"Pepas" will be the vibe. It's already the vibe. 

Universal Adoption

"Pepas" has the opportunity to sweep Miami sports. If the Heat bring Farruko deep into the playoffs, you can guarantee you'll be hearing the song playing at games for other Miami sports teams: Miami Marlins, Miami Hurricanes, and even Miami Dolphins games through the end of the year. "Pepas" has the potential to be adopted by all South Florida sports teams.

Hell, you may even hear "Pepas" in Sunrise next time the Florida Panthers take the ice.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho.
