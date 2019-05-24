Women's Rights Groups Demand an Investigation After Inmate Gives Birth Alone In Her Cell

More than 50 women's rights organizations have signed a letter demanding an investigation into jail healthcare in Broward County. The move comes after mentally ill inmate Tammy Jackson gave birth in her jail cell without help.

On April 10, Tammy Jackson, a 34-year-old, mentally ill, and pregnant inmate at the Broward County detention facility in Pompano Beach begged staff for help. She was experiencing contractions, she said. But she wasn't sent to a hospital. Instead, the guards contacted an on-call physician at 3:16 a.m.

At 7:22 a.m., after hours of labor alone in her cell, Jackson spoke to the doctor. He hurried to the jail. One hour and 38 minutes later, Jackson told jail staff she was bleeding. But they again neglected to do anything to help the pregnant inmate. After a grueling, almost seven-hour ordeal without medical assistance, Jackson gave birth alone in her cell before the doctor arrived.

Earlier this week, more than 50 women's rights organizations — including the Pro-Choice Coalition of Broward, Unite Women, and National Women’s Liberation of Florida — signed a letter demanding an investigation into women's jail healthcare in Broward County in light of Jackson's appalling experience. They are also asking that Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony be held accountable for Jackson's treatment, though they have not yet made specific demands on that front.

The letter details the horror Jackson endured behind bars, including reports that other inmates watched her in agony through plexiglass walls. According to press reports cited in the letter, Jackson's cell was splattered with blood and looked like a "murder scene."

"We are concerned that Broward County has not taken the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of people in its custody," reads the letter. "The Sheriff must be held accountable for this inhumane, horrifying treatment wherein the Sheriff’s staff turned a blind eye to Tammy Jackson’s gruesome ordeal.... the staff failed to protect the health of a mother and her baby."

The coalition will present the letter as well as a petition urging an investigation into the medical protocols at Broward detention facilities to the Broward County City Commission at its next meeting on June 4.

The coalition of women's groups — including civil rights organizations such as the Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward and the ACLU Chapter of Broward — hopes measures will be enacted to prevent this sort of neglect in the future.

If an investigation proceeds, one group is likely to be particularly scrutinized: Medical provider Wellpath, the company that employs the doctors and nurses at the facility. According to a recent CNN report, Wellpath has been involved in multiple lawsuits at different facilities nationwide involving pregnant women in custody.

"The whole system is backward," says Joann Sterner, President of Broward NOW, one of the groups that co-signed the letter. "There is no humanity in this place. Something needs to be done: Everything is about the guards, not the inmates."

In 2011, Sterner toured women's jail facilities in downtown Fort Lauderdale and Pompano after complaints surfaced about the treatment of inmates. Although BSO tried to reassure her that they were treated well, Sterner had some concerns. For starters, she says inmates were served breakfast between 4 and 5 a.m., lunch around 10 a.m., and dinner around 3 p.m.

"If they wanted anything to eat [after dinner], they had to buy it themselves with what little money they earned or what their family put into their account," Sterner says. "[The staff] wanted to get the meals out of the way before shift change."

Sterner ate at one of the facilities herself. "My lunch consisted of a white bread cheese sandwich, a small apple, cookie, and a small fruit drink — very nutritious for women."

Sterner says she hopes things have changed since then, but Tammy Jackson's experience points to ongoing, severe treatment issues within the facilities.

Read the Pro-Choice Coalition of Broward County's letter to the Broward County Commission in its entirety below: