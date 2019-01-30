 


4
The lobster roll from And Fish Kitchen + Barr in Pompano Beach.
The lobster roll from And Fish Kitchen + Barr in Pompano Beach.
Photo courtesy of And Fish Kitchen + Bar

New Seafood Restaurant, And Fish Kitchen + Bar, Opens February in Pompano Beach

Nicole Danna | January 30, 2019 | 9:08am
A new fresh-catch seafood restaurant, And Fish Kitchen + Bar, will open next month inside the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa. The grand opening will take place on Friday, February 8.

The 115-seat indoor restaurant will take the place of McCoy's Oceanfront, the resort's longtime seafood restaurant. The new eatery will be decidedly more relaxed, and will feature a number of signature dishes served in a contemporary nautical setting.

A graduate of Johnson & Wales University with over 20 years of experience, executive chef Eric Kaszubinski will take the helm of And Kitchen. The chef says he has created a modern menu filled with bold flavors for the area's newest fresh-catch culinary experience, one he adds will capitalize on Pompano Beach's rich ocean bounty.

Classic flavors and seasonal dishes will offer diners familiar favorites with a modern twist. A raw bar will feature oysters, ceviche, and tuna poke served alongside seafood-based, island-inspired main plates that range from roasted Scottish salmon and pecan-crusted corvina to a seafood stew in a Thai curry broth over coconut rice.

Hand-held items include a Maine-style lobster roll or Wagyu beef burger, while dry-aged meats and a half-roasted chicken offer alternatives to seafood. In addition, each dish will be presented to diners with a carefully chosen wine recommendation to help them make the perfect pairing.

"We’re thrilled to unveil this new seaside-inspired dining experience to guests and visitors next month," said Marco Fuentes, general manager of Fort Lauderdale Marriott in Pompano Beach. "It’s the perfect complement to the city's ongoing evolution and expansion of new dining, cultural arts, shopping and residential options."

And Fish Kitchen + Bar. 1200 North Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach; 954-944-9515; opentable.com.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

