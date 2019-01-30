New Seafood Restaurant, And Fish Kitchen + Bar, Opens February in Pompano Beach

A new fresh-catch seafood restaurant, And Fish Kitchen + Bar, will open next month inside the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa. The grand opening will take place on Friday, February 8.

The 115-seat indoor restaurant will take the place of McCoy's Oceanfront, the resort's longtime seafood restaurant. The new eatery will be decidedly more relaxed, and will feature a number of signature dishes served in a contemporary nautical setting.