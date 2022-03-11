Support Us

South Florida's independent
source of local news and culture

Food News

Don't Worry: Your Caviar Isn't From Russia (and Neither Is Your Vodka)

March 11, 2022 3:19PM

The Russian caviar ban won't affect local caviar supplies.
The Russian caviar ban won't affect local caviar supplies. Photo courtesy of Marky's Caviar Lounge
As Russia continues to escalate attacks on Ukraine, President Biden announced Friday that the U.S. is banning imports of Russian vodka, seafood, and diamonds in an attempt to further cut off Vladimir Putin's Russia from trade with the West.

The move may affect Russian trade, but it's not likely to affect Miamians who crave the finer things in life.

Russian vodka only accounts for about 1 percent of all vodka consumed in the United States, and most big retailers — think Total Wine and Publix — have already pulled Russian brands like Green Mark and Russian Standard from their shelves.

The same goes for caviar.  Although the luxury food item conjures images of Russian royals slathering the expensive roe on toast points in gilded rooms, in truth almost all caviar is farmed in Germany, Israel, Italy, and the United States.

Mark Zaslavsky, co-owner of Miami's premier caviar store, Marky's, says the import ban doesn't affect caviar supplies. "We do not buy caviar from the Caspian Sea. We haven't bought wild caviar in 15 to 20 years," Zaslavsky says. "We only buy from farms that we personally inspect."

Zaslavsky, who has been in the business of importing and selling caviar for nearly four decades, says nearly all caviar sold in the United States is from France, Germany, Italy, Israel, and the United States.

What about the "Russian" caviar you see?

"Russian sturgeon is just the name of the fish," Zaslavsky explains, noting that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service banned wild-caught sturgeon from the Caspian Sea more than 15 years ago after finding the species was overfished.

Marky's beluga caviar, in fact, is sourced from his own Florida-based company, Sturgeon Aquafarms.

Zaslavsky assures that Marky's doesn't stock any caviar imported from Russia. "We do not import any from Russia," he says flatly.
KEEP NEW TIMES BROWARD-PALM BEACH FREE... Since we started New Times Broward-Palm Beach, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local Journalism in South Florida.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Paint + Posterity

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation