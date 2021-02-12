Burger King Tests Loyalty Program in South Florida

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of South Florida and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Loyalty programs are everywhere. Most gas stations, dry cleaners, grocery stores, and coffee shops have a program in place that rewards people for staying on brand. So it's almost a no-brainer that one of the world's major fast-food purveyors wants to reward its customers for staying with the "King" and not straying to the "Clown."

Burger King is testing Royal Perks, a loyalty program that rewards frequent customers. So far, the program has launched in Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey.

Royal Perks works like most loyalty programs. Customers download the Burger King app or sign in to bk.com to register. For every dollar spent at Burger King, whether in person or via delivery, enrollees receive ten "crowns." (Get it?) The crowns can be redeemed for free items across the entire menu. Royal Perks members also receive daily bonuses such as the option to upsize a drink, fries, or order of hash browns. During a customer's birthday month, they'll receive double the crowns for the entire month. (Crown points expire after six months if not used.)

Whitney Gretz, vice president of digital and loyalty at Burger King, says Royal Perks is the logical next step for the fast-food giant in its effort to integrate digital technology into its restaurant model.

"From delivery to digital menu boards and our recent introduction of ordering through Google, we’ve been investing across digital, and every aspect is centered around our guests," says Gretz, adding that Royal Perks was developed, in part, from customer feedback. "When we started building our loyalty program, we actually went to our customers and said, ‘What do you want to see in a loyalty program?’ From there, we looked feature-by-feature to build a loyalty program that rewards them their way.”

Ranked seventh among U.S. fast-food chains by QSR magazine in 2019, Burger King has made headlines with innovative menu items like the meatless Impossible Whopper, which launched in 2019, and, less than a year later, the Impossible Croissan'wich.

The company is also launching touchless restaurant designs with increased outdoor dining space and technology that allows customers to order online or via digital menu boards.

The Royal Perks program is available now in Miami. To sign up visit bk.com or download the Burger King app.