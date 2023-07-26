All the Restaurants Participating in Dine Out Lauderdale 2023

Visit Lauderdale, the organization responsible for promoting tourism in Greater Fort Lauderdale, has announced the 80-restaurant lineup for this year's event, which begins Tuesday, August 1.
Diners who visit participating restaurants can choose from price points of $45, $55, and $75 per person, each including a curated three-course meal with elevated flair created specifically for Dine Out's journey.
In addition to seated meals and pairings, Dine Out has expanded its offerings with discounts on sweets and treats, brunches, happy hours, and exclusive culinary experiences such as cooking classes this year. The new deals aim to encourage South Floridians to explore their local food culture.
(Restaurants wishing to join the event can register to be added to the list of participants.)
Below is the current list of restaurants participating in Dine Out Lauderdale 2023. This list will be updated if more establishments are added to the program over the coming weeks.
Coconut CreekSwirl Wine Bistro
Coral SpringsThe Cook and the Cork
Dania14 North Daquiri Bar & Restaurant
Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlor Restaurant
Radient 166
Deerfield BeachChanson Restaurant
Fort LauderdaleAtlas
Bistro Mezzaluna
Bo's Beach
Boatyard Restaurant
Bolock Coast SeaFare & Spirits
Casa Sensei
Casablanca Cafe
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
Eatapas Kitchen
Evelyn's Fort Lauderdale
Even Keel Fish Shack
Foxy Brown
Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar
Holly Blue
Il Mulino Cucina Italiana
Il Paesano Italian Gourmet Food Cafe Deli and Wine Market
La Fuga Fort Lauderdale
Lasso Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse
Lona Cocina Tequileria
Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria
3030 Ocean Restaurant
Planta Queen
S3 Restaurant Steepan Kitchen & Bar
Temple Street Eatery
Timpano Las Olas
Vinos on Las Olas
Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille
The Wilder YOLO (You Only Live Once) Restaurant
HollywoodAbiaka Wood Fire Grill Diplomat Prime
Diplomat Prime
JWB Prime Steak and Seafood at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Restaurant
Koffee Kult Corp
Mickey Byrne's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Sunset Club Rooftop Bar & Lounge
Aruba Beach Cafe
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Backflip Beach Bar
Pembroke PinesFirebirds Woodfire Grill
Unit B Eatery & Spirits
PlantationPadrino’'s Restaurant
PompanoCafe Maxx
Farraddays' Steakhouse
Le Bistro
Sushi Lab
Wilton ManorsBravo Peruvian
Union Kitchen & Bar