DJ Khaled’s Another Wing Unveils Plant-Based Wings

DJ Khaled‘s virtual chicken wing restaurant, Another Wing, has unveiled new, vegan LikeWings to its U.S. menu.
Created in partnership with plant-based meat substitute company, LikeMeat, LikeWings are offered in Another Wing’s signature flavors, including "You Loyal" lemon pepper, "Honey! Honey!" hot honey sriracha, and "They Don’t Want You to Win Truffalo." The wings, made with soy protein, are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free, but the sauces are not vegan.
Another Wing's vegan wings cost $7.95 for six; a combo with fries and a drink costs $10.95. Those craving more than six wings can order ten plant-based wings for $11.95, 15 for $14.95. or 20 for $18.95.
This isn’t DJ Khaled’s first plant-based rodeo. In 2017, the hip-hop producer and record label exec took celebrity trainer Marco Borges' 22-day vegan challenge, which asks participants to adopt a plant-based lifestyle for three weeks.
“Safe to say I’m doing more than 22 days,” DJ Khaled wrote on his Snapchat after completing the challenge, which PETA tweeted. The DJ credited his vegan diet for increased levels of energy and said he shed nine pounds in the first week of the challenge.
“This LikeWings collaboration is an incredible opportunity for people who don’t eat meat to enjoy the incredible flavors of Another Wing. This collab combines the flavors of Another Wing with the plant power of LikeMeat,” DJ Khaled said in a recent statement.
Touting its debut as “the world’s most ambitious restaurant launch,” Another Wing opened in November 2021 across more than 150 locations and three continents on the Reef Kitchens platform. The virtual wing restaurant has since expanded to Asia. Locally, it's available via food-delivery platforms including Uber Eats and DoorDash.
