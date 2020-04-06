Easter and Passover 2020 Takeout Meals in South Florida

Easter and Passover will look vastly different this year: Jewish and Christian religions will be forced to celebrate their holiest holidays in a socially distant way.

Passover will begin at sundown Wednesday, April 8, while Easter falls on Sunday, April 12. Both holidays traditionally involve gathering around meals to encourage renewal and reflection.

Because in-person gatherings and making cherished family recipes during the coronavirus crisis are impossible for many of us, chefs are offering takeout meals filled with all manner of goodness — from latkes and brisket to braised lamb shank and traditional pastries.

Read on for a list of meals that can help you make your holidays more meaningful than ever while under quarantine. Prices do not include tax, tip, or delivery fees unless noted.

Adam & Joe’s 6472 NW Fifth Way, Fort Lauderdale

954-771-7226

Enjoy at-home family Easter or Passover feasts for four to 12 people. The Easter option includes mains of glazed ham and herb-roasted bone-in chicken, accompanied by three-cheese mac 'n' cheese, roasted green beans with blistered tomatoes, glazed carrots, shaved Brussels sprout salad with Parmesan and dates, and bread pudding topped with caramel sauce. Each meal comes with dinner rolls and butter ($99.99 to $159.99). Orders must be placed by calling Adam & Joe's by Thursday, April 9. For Passover, the eatery is offering matzo ball soup, herb-roasted bone-in chicken, brown sugar brisket, potato kugel, and carrot souffle. Chocolate orange macaroons are for dessert. The meal comes with a box of matzo, charoset and hard-boiled eggs with salt water, and a Seder plate ($99.99 to $199.99). Orders must be placed by April 6.

Ariete 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-640-5862

arietecoconutgrove.com

Chef Michael Beltran's family Easter meal serves four. The menu includes braised lamb, beef roast, whole yellowtail snapper, and a vegetarian bolognese. A variety of sides and desserts are available to accompany your meal. To order, call 786-615-3747.

Blue Collar's Passover basket Photo courtesy of Blue Collar

Blue Collar 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-756-0366

For your Passover Seder table, Danny Serfer has created special baskets filled with matzo ball soup, brisket, latkes, and applesauce. The feast ($35 per person) also includes salad, roasted potatoes, and one choice of vegetable (Brussels sprouts, asparagus, broccoli, sweet potatoes, peas, or broccoli). Banana pudding is for dessert. Orders must be placed at info@bcrmiami.com.

Casa D'Angelo Various locations

Chef Angelo Elia is offering a special Easter menu of items, including lamb meatballs with fresh ricotta Pecorino and micro-parsley ($16); fusilli with braised lamb ragout ($24); and braised veal osso buco with San Marzano tomatoes and wine. Sides of Tuscan-style roasted potatoes, sautéed green peas with crisp guanciale, and roasted cauliflower mash are also available. Sweeten the deal with pastiera napoletana, Italy's traditional ricotta Easter cake, for $24. Orders must be placed by phone or email by Wednesday, April 8.

Casa Sensei 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-994-1768

Casa Sensei's family special includes an Easter egg hunt of Bissinger's chocolate eggs with every order. For a family of four, choose from main courses of lamb chops ($165), salmon ($95), or Korean steak ($119) and a choice of three sides, including garlic mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, green beans, asparagus, bok choy, organic salad, and truffle mushroom rice. Orders come with hot and buttery bread rolls and an optional wine pairing. Orders are accepted by phone daily.

Fiola Miami 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables

305-912-2639

Fiola is offering a four-course Easter meal for $90. Start with eggplant parmigiana or Colors of the Garden salad, followed by a choice of cacio e pepe or house-made gemelli primavera with asparagus and pears. Entrée selections are braised lamb shank and cornish game hen. End on a sweet note with homemade tiramisu or carrot cake. Easter-themed cocktails will be available for takeout and delivery, and wine flights cost $26 to $50. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant.

Fiorito 5555 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-754-2899

The Argentine restaurant's Easter option of lamb ragout pappardelle is made with homemade pasta, lamb shank, and Reggiano cheese ($19). Sides of French fries, butternut squash purée, mashed potatoes, or mixed greens are available for $6 each. Call for pickup or delivery.

Bill Hansen Catering 305-858-6660

Chef Dewey LoSasso has prepared a Passover meal for delivery that includes a Seder plate of matzo ball soup with roasted local vegetables, chopped chicken liver, and sliced black radish, beet, and kohlrabi salad. Choose two of the mains: sautéed local snapper, boneless short ribs, and roasted lamb shank. Sides are roasted cauliflower, potato latkes, and dual potato kugel. Dessert is Florida honey-roasted pears and coconut macaroons. Order 48 hours in advance for no-fee delivery by emailing dewey@billhandencatering.com or calling 305-970-1623.

LT Steak & Seafood at the Betsy Hotel 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-673-0044

The New American eatery nestled inside the Betsy Hotel is offering an elegant three-course feast for $48 per person. Choose from starters of matzo ball soup, made with chicken consommé, parsnips, heirloom carrots, and dill, or Lolla Rossa salad, made with local Boston bibb lettuce topped with English pea crema, fava beans, young chickpeas, and speck. Chef Laurent Tourondel's special entrées are braised lamb shank with pomegranate seeds and grilled Swiss chard served with harissa tahini, or a dish of slow-roasted halibut accompanied by confit white asparagus, chervil, and sauce vierge. Sate your sweet tooth with cake decorated with cream cheese frosting and mini chocolate Easter eggs or a dessert of toasted pecan sticky bun bathed in a caramel glaze with a touch of Maldon salt. A bottle of house wine is included with every order of two meals. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance by phone or online between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

EXPAND Greek Easter bread and eggs. Photo courtesy of Meraki Greek Bistro

Meraki Greek Bistro 3462 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-254-7079

Greece will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 19, and chef Giannis Kotsos's pack for two or four includes a traditional feast of soup, Greek or mixed lettuce salad, lamb or beef kokoretsi, spit-roasted lamb, and oven-roasted lemon potatoes. Meals include a bottle of Meraki extra-virgin olive oil, Greek Easter bread (tsoureki), and dyed Easter eggs. Snag a bottle of red, white, or rosé Greek wine with orders for four people ($80 for two or $160 for four). Orders must be placed by phone.

RWSB 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-938-3112

The Restaurant at W South Beach is offering four-course Easter and Passover menus for $45 per person. Each order comes with a choice of appetizer — either crab salad with arugula, quinoa, and shaved vegetables or smoked salmon carpaccio with quinoa — followed by roasted lamb shoulder and sides of scalloped potatoes and honey-glazed baby carrots. Choose pastiera napoletana or coffee matzo chocolate layer cake for a sweet ending. Or snag a whole pastiera napoletana pie for $30. Call 305-938-3112 to order.