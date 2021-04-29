Here's Everything You Can Eat at South Florida's Largest Food Hall

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

South Florida's much-anticipated Delray Beach Market has finally opened. Standing four stories tall and offering 60,000 square feet of hospitality vendors, the market welcomed its first visitors on Saturday, April 24.

Designed by real estate developer Menin along with Clique Hospitality, the 150,000-square-foot market on SE Third Avenue in the heart of downtown Delray Beach is now home to more than 20 vendors offering eclectic, local flavors.

A new flagship destination for Delray Beach’s three million annual visitors, the market represents several newsworthy firsts for Florida, according to its creators: It's the first to offer equal parts community center, art emporium, and culinary melting pot and the largest market to break ground in Florida.

Food, drink, art, and programming that includes live music, culinary schooling, celebrity activations, and innovative events elevate Delray Beach Market to a new level, says Menin president Jordana Jarjura.

"We're bringing back the American Dream of entrepreneurship and reinventing the food hall experience in a big way," Jarjura tells New Times.

Food options cover breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and cocktails. A complimentary electric shuttle ferries people from beach to food hall. Powered by Freebee, it operates daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and uses a mobile tracking website that provides estimated wait times.

If you're just looking to eat, the Delray Beach Market's online ordering system lets guests buy from any vendor, allowing you to gather multiple items into a single order available for take-out, delivery, or pick-up.

Hungry yet? Below, for the edification and mouthwaterification of Miamians, is the complete food roster, listed alphabetically.

Salvo's Pizzeria makes fresh Sicilian and New York-style pizzas. Salvo's Pizzeria

Bona Bona . A small-batch ice cream shop known for its hybrid Italian gelato-ice cream concoctions like toasted marshmallow meringue from chef Nick Di Bona.



. A small-batch ice cream shop known for its hybrid Italian gelato-ice cream concoctions like toasted marshmallow meringue from chef Nick Di Bona. Big T’s . A family-operated delicatessen that uses imported Italian meats, artisan bread from Sullivan Street Bakery, and fresh H&H bagels to create breakfast sandwich favorites like its Case's pork roll, egg, and cheese served all day long to the house specialty Nana’s Meatball cooked in a San Marzano tomato sauce.



Cellar & Pantry . A wine, cheese, and charcuterie bar with a menu that includes specialty prepared foods and pantry items, both alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks, and gourmet accessories.



Circus Eats . As the name suggests, the menu offers a selection of circus-style foods like cotton candy, candy apples, and flavored popcorns prepared fresh to order.



County Line . Southern fried chicken made daily from a 36-hour brine before it's dredged in seasoned, stone-ground flour and deep-fried. Pair it with dessert options like Kentucky Derby pie, Magic Bars, and Key Lime tarts.



Dad's Favorite . An old-school burger joint from c hef Daniel Diaz specializing in made-to-order smashed single- or double-stacked burgers, fries, pies, and milkshakes.



Delray Craft . A craft beer and sausage concept offering up local brews and a daily menu of old-fashioned, hand-made sausages.



Ferdo's Grill . Known as the "home of the kabob," this eatery serves a wide array of Mediterranean dishes from hearty salads and traditional Middle Eastern small plates to classic gyros.



Guaca Go . Founders Carson Bennett and Amber Benjamin have upgraded their 2016 catering business featuring fresh, made-to- order guacamole bowls.



IncrediBowl . A creative, chef-crafted create-your-own-bowl spot with bases like sesame rice noodles or cauliflower rice; meat, seafood, and vegan options such as organic tofu and Florida shrimp; and toppings like herb-roasted potatoes, honey buttered carrots, or house-pickled red onions.



Lovelee Bakeshop . This bakery offers tiered cakes, brownies, chocolate chip sea salt cookies, cinnamon buns, and more.



Professor Pops & the Ice Crystals . This gourmet popsicle shop offers pops made with whole fruit ingredients free of syrups, preservatives, additives, and dyes.



The Mezz . The market's mixed-use space overlooks the marketplace below and includes a fully-stocked bar and ample indoor/outdoor seating in addition to an oversized show kitchen that will serve as a gathering spot for mixology demonstrations and entertaining cooking classes.

Dad's Favorite is the old-school burger joint inside the newly opened Delray Beach Market. Photo courtesy of Dad's Favorite

The Modern Rose . A cafe serving unique drink creations including locally-roasted coffee, organic tea, and fresh-squeezed juices served alongside Argentine-style empanadas, avocado toasts, and a variety of vegan and gluten-free menu options.



. A cafe serving unique drink creations including locally-roasted coffee, organic tea, and fresh-squeezed juices served alongside Argentine-style empanadas, avocado toasts, and a variety of vegan and gluten-free menu options. Salvo’s Pizzeria . An Italian pizzeria manned by chef Salvo Barna specializing in Sicilian-style cuisine with a mix of New York favorites from pizza by the slice or pie to unique appetizers like pizzotti (fried pizza dough topped with selected Italian products as mortadella, burrata cheese, prosciutto, and fresh mozzarella) and Sicilian arancini.



. An Italian pizzeria manned by chef Salvo Barna specializing in Sicilian-style cuisine with a mix of New York favorites from pizza by the slice or pie to unique appetizers like pizzotti (fried pizza dough topped with selected Italian products as mortadella, burrata cheese, prosciutto, and fresh mozzarella) and Sicilian arancini. Sorella’s . Pasta maker Austreberta Mercado creates handmade pasta while Florida chef Jimmy Everett (formerly of NYC's Marea and Hong Kong's Al Molo) creates a variety of sauces and toppings for a build-your-own-pasta experience as well as a variety of take-home retail items.



. Pasta maker Austreberta Mercado creates handmade pasta while Florida chef Jimmy Everett (formerly of NYC's Marea and Hong Kong's Al Molo) creates a variety of sauces and toppings for a build-your-own-pasta experience as well as a variety of take-home retail items. Surry Co. Smoke House . A Southern-style smokehouse hailing from Surry County, Virginia, Surry Co. serves authentically prepared smoked meats and seafood flavored from an array of specialty woods like cherry wood, hickory, mesquite, and apple. Try the 18-hour brisket or mesquite-smoked colossal shrimp paired with collard greens, mac n’ cheese, rice n’ peas, and more.



. A Southern-style smokehouse hailing from Surry County, Virginia, Surry Co. serves authentically prepared smoked meats and seafood flavored from an array of specialty woods like cherry wood, hickory, mesquite, and apple. Try the 18-hour brisket or mesquite-smoked colossal shrimp paired with collard greens, mac n’ cheese, rice n’ peas, and more. Tanuki . A mashup of Asian- and Hawaiian-inspired sweet and savory dishes and desserts including Japanese shaved ice, Taiwanese ribbon ice, poke, ice cream, mochi, and stuffed waffle sandwiches.



. A mashup of Asian- and Hawaiian-inspired sweet and savory dishes and desserts including Japanese shaved ice, Taiwanese ribbon ice, poke, ice cream, mochi, and stuffed waffle sandwiches. Tekka Bar . Born in Japan and popularized in Vegas, Tekka Bar offers the same hand-roll and sake selection developed by acclaimed Las Vegas restaurateurs Takashi Segawa and Oliver Wharton, highlighting the freshest seafood alongside an eclectic sake program.



. Born in Japan and popularized in Vegas, Tekka Bar offers the same hand-roll and sake selection developed by acclaimed Las Vegas restaurateurs Takashi Segawa and Oliver Wharton, highlighting the freshest seafood alongside an eclectic sake program. Tiffin Box . A fast-casual Indian concept in the form of customizable bowls or wraps served alongside house-made mango lassi, naan bread, and samosas.



. A fast-casual Indian concept in the form of customizable bowls or wraps served alongside house-made mango lassi, naan bread, and samosas. Tip to Tail . A sustainably sourced retail fish market and raw bar from local day boat fish wholesaler Third Wind Seafood serving specialty items like lobster rolls, local snapper ceviche, conch salad, and Key West shrimp cocktail.



. A sustainably sourced retail fish market and raw bar from local day boat fish wholesaler Third Wind Seafood serving specialty items like lobster rolls, local snapper ceviche, conch salad, and Key West shrimp cocktail. Roots . A plant-based casual eatery from chef/owner Jessie Steele offers a concentrated menu of a dozen items made in-house and without the use of processed faux-meat products. Think house-made veggie burgers, black bean nachos with Chao cheese and cashew sour cream, and a Reuben sandwich made with cured jackfruit and house-made Thousand Island dressing.



. A plant-based casual eatery from chef/owner Jessie Steele offers a concentrated menu of a dozen items made in-house and without the use of processed faux-meat products. Think house-made veggie burgers, black bean nachos with Chao cheese and cashew sour cream, and a Reuben sandwich made with cured jackfruit and house-made Thousand Island dressing. Vote for Pedro. A Mexican-style cantina inspired by the streets of Mexico offering everything from street tacos and burritos to churros and margaritas.

Delray Beach Market. 33 SE Third Ave., Delray Beach; 561-562-7000; delraybeachmarket.com. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Some vendors may have different hours.