Famed New York Bagel Company to Open First Florida Location

By the end of summer 2024, Floridians can taste signature H&H bagels in Boca Raton, and each bagel will be made by hand in New York City — a Florida first. Even better news? It will also open locations in Tampa and Jacksonville later this year. By 2025, locations will also open in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando.
Founded in 1972, the 52-year-old bagel company was founded in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where it has used its original bagel recipe and artisanal water bagel method to make its bagels for 52 years. The quintessential New York City bagel has even earned appearances on shows such as Sex and the City and Seinfeld. After expanding over seven locations across the New York City area, the brand chose Boca Raton as the first out-of-state franchise.
"Our CEO Jay Rushin has a place in Boca and is a part of the Boca community," Jesse Stein, director of marketing at H&H Bagels, tells New Times. "It's definitely a place that is very near and dear to us. Customers can expect the only authentic New York City bagel outside of New York City."
While a bagel is a bagel, what makes the Big Apple ones so special is the water. Certain minerals in New York City tap water are attributed to creating the best bagels. Plus, New York bagels are always boiled in water with malt barley, which gives them their signature taste, texture, and leathery skin.
@hhbagels We’ll take 1400 #hhbagels #bageltiktok #nycbagels ♬ original sound - H&H Bagels
But how can H&H replicate that in Boca Raton? They won't. Seeking the best way to have the most authentic bagel, the artisanal process will begin in New York.
"A lot of places can say they make New York-style pizza or New York-style bagels, but we're the only place that is not doing a New York-style and is rather doing a New York bagel," explains Stein. "We have a bakery up here in New York where we fully make the dough. We kettle-boil it in New York City water, which can't be replicated anywhere in the world. We will partially bake it here and send it down to Boca, where it gets finished in very specialized ovens."
Recently, the brand also launched its catering experience. Choices include the "Classic Bagels & Spreads Box," the "Nova Salmon Box with “The Works” Box," the "Bagels & House-made Salads Box," the "Specialty Sandwich Box," the "Breakfast Sandwich Box," and the "H&H Pastry Box," all of which serve ten to 30 people.
"We're really excited to bring that down to the community," says Stein. "This is our way to share New York bagels with the rest of the country in a way that hasn't been done before."
New Times will update this article when there is an opening date.
H&H Bagels. 2200 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; hhbagels.com. Coming soon.