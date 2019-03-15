Ovlo Eats Brings Fast-Fine Dining to Plantation

A unique take on fine dining is headed to Plantation next month. Ovlo Eats, slated to open in mid-April, will offer fine dining without its typical formality and high price tag. Health-conscious foodies will get high-quality food at a lower price and with faster delivery.

A 56-seat, counter service-style restaurant, Ovlo will be located north of I-595 on University Drive and Peters Road. A bright, contemporary dining room decked out in earthy green and whitewashed accents will offer a mix of booths, chairs, and high tops.

The restaurant is modeled after a concept that is becoming popular in California, where partner Steven Stolberg, a former Plantation resident, lived for the last eight years. The new wave of fast-fine eateries provides the same quality food as higher-end restaurants, but guests can opt for on-the-go service or a longer eating experience.