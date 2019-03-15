Ovlo Eats Brings Fast-Fine Dining to Plantation

A unique take on fine dining is headed to Plantation next month. Ovlo Eats, slated to open in mid-April, will offer fine dining without its typical formality and high price tag. Health-conscious foodies will get high-quality food at a lower price and with faster delivery.
A 56-seat, counter service-style restaurant, Ovlo will be located north of I-595 on University Drive and Peters Road. A bright, contemporary dining room decked out in earthy green and whitewashed accents will offer a mix of booths, chairs, and high tops.
The restaurant is modeled after a concept that is becoming popular in California, where partner Steven Stolberg, a former Plantation resident, lived for the last eight years. The new wave of fast-fine eateries provides the same quality food as higher-end restaurants, but guests can opt for on-the-go service or a longer eating experience.
"The menu is still thought-out and curated by the chef," Stolberg explains. "The idea is to offer clean, healthy food with high-quality ingredients that serve as fuel, but we still want guests to have an actual dining experience."
For Ovlo, Stolbert partnered with his son-in-law, Josh Bernstein, who has a decade of experience at high-volume Darden and Aramark restaurants, and chef Jeremy Shelton of Macchialina, Steak 954 and Buccan. Together, the three worked for eight months on the menu, a diverse mix of Mediterranean, Asian, Indian and Latin ingredients and techniques.
The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily with items that can be adapted to meet vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free needs.
Sandwich options include the Ovlo Banh Mi, served here on strecci doppio bread with kimchee mustard, lemongrass roasted carrots, pickled cucumbers, cilantro, eel sauce, and a protein option ($15), pork and broccoli rabe with pickled red onions and crispy shallots with lemon aioli ($14) and the chicken with black bean hummus with cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, heirloom tomato and Greek yogurt aioli ($12). All sandwiches are served with a choice of two side dishes, which range from half-portions of salads and soups to curried lentils and crispy brussels sprouts. Or try the Not French Fries; fingerling potatoes that have been treated like tostones and fried crispy.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Guests will be able to customize
The Small Sweets to Feel Good About options include chocolate chip cookies and the vegan carrot cake dusted with powdered sugar ($3.50). The beverage program will include nonalcoholic offerings, freshly-brewed teas, local craft beers and three wine options on tap.
Stolberg says the projected opening date is April 15 and that the long-term plan is to expand to 10 locations. There will be takeout options, and delivery will be handled by the restaurant itself. "Our delivery will be part of the guest experience, not an after-thought. We build recipes that can be 45 minutes off the line and still taste good," he said.
Ovlo Eats. 7626 Peters Road, Plantation; 954-302-3750; ovloeats.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!