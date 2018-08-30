Breweries Respond to Florida Law Banning Dogs in Taprooms and Breweries

On August 18, Jacksonville Beach's Southern Swells Brewing posted on Facebook a warning it received from the Florida Department of Health: No dogs in the building, or face possible closure.

The notice came as a surprise and was met with outrage by brewery patrons, many of whom have grown accustomed to the sight of pet canines chilling in the taproom on any given day. In the post, Southern Swells said DOH will begin enforcing a Florida statute that prohibits dogs and other pets inside breweries and bars.

Southern Swells' run-in with the law prompted Green Bench Brewing to start an online petition that encourages potential supporters to tell state representatives to pass dog-friendly legislation.