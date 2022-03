Food Events in Miami This Week: Crafted by Corsair, Esotico Rum Dinner, and Culinary Training

click to enlarge Feeding South Florida is accepting applications for its culinary and warehouse training programs. Photo courtesy of Feeding South Florida

This week in South Florida, indulge in an upscale beer and food pairing dinner with the return of Crafted by Corsair, learn culinary skills at the 2022 Feeding South Florida's training programs, and sip rum at Esotico's rum dinner.After a successful launch last year, Feeding South Florida is bringing back its culinary training program and its warehouse training Program. This week, the Florida-based domestic hunger-relief organization will begin accepting applications for training aimed at breaking the cycle of hunger and poverty and offering job training and workforce development. Training takes place in Feeding South Florida's state-of-the-art, community kitchen, located at its headquarters in Boynton Beach. The 12-week culinary curriculum, created by James Beard-nominated South Florida chef Lindsay Autry, provides participants with hands-on experience regarding meats, poultry, fish, sauces, menu planning, knife skills, and more. Hospitality partners will assist graduates by providing job placement.Puerto Rico's oldest rum, Ron del Barrilito, invites connoisseurs to partake in an exceptional multi-course dinner to highlight the flavors of La Isla de Encanto while discovering the rich history of this unique aged spirit. During this sit-down, three-course dinner hosted by Esotico, mixologist and Ron del Barrilito brand ambassador José ‘Timmy’ Ortega will take diners on a journey through the flavors that characterize the maceration process of the rum as it's paired with Puerto Rican and Latin dishes.Sip and savor a beer and food pairing dinner at the monthly dinner series, Crafted by Corsair. For craft beer enthusiasts and gourmands alike, this monthly event pairs the restaurant's best dishes with beers from South Florida’s favorite microbreweries. The first dinner will feature pours from Wynwood Brewing paired with a four-course menu crafted by Corsair Kitchen & Bar executive chef Gordon Maybury and chef de cuisine Derrick Connor. Additional dinners will be announced over the coming months and will extend into the summer.