Oceanfront Rooftop Bar Nubé Opens on Fort Lauderdale Beach

As if out of thin air, Fort Lauderdale Beach has a dreamy rooftop bar located up in the clouds — and Fort Lauderdale residents are already on cloud nine.
On Friday, Apri 12, Nubé rooftop opened on the 26th floor of the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, making it Fort Lauderdale Beach's first and only rooftop bar and lounge. Nubé blends lounge vibes with elevated dining, making it a "lounge-aurant" (AKA a lounge-restaurant hybrid) found usually in Miami. A recent Reel posted on the bar's official Instagram account quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views, with female commenters tagging friends with enthusiasm.
This dream-like rooftop lounge is thanks to hospitality group the Restaurant People, AKA the group behind trendy rooftop (and ground-level) spots in Miami and Fort Lauderdale like Yolo, Rooftop @1WLO, S3, Boatyard, Rosa Sky, and Giselle. “We cannot wait to share our latest rooftop concept with unbelievable ocean views and the hospitality that the Restaurant People is known for, all with an exciting Nubé twist,” says Tim Petrillo, CEO and cofounder of the Restaurant People.
Nubé encompasses 4,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor lounge and bar seating, plus a wraparound balcony with foliage that already sounds perfect for scoring plenty of Instagram and TikTok content with an oceanfront view. The space even features handmade emerald and white floor tiles and a giant hand sculpture to take photos of (or in front of).
For vodka lovers, cocktails like the "Ocean Escape" made with Ketel One vodka, blueberry, lavender, and lemon, or the "Staring into the Sea" cocktail made of E11even vodka, Red Bull coconut berry, and citrus are for you.
Plenty of white, red, and rosé wines are also on the menu with options to order either by the glass or the bottle.
Some of the photo-worthy menu items include the "Caviar in the Clouds," which is composed of Imperial Caviar, airy manchego cheese foam, and gaufrette-style potato chips; a shrimp coconut ceviche served in a coconut bowl over crushed ice; and the "Caesar's Hand" dip, which is a play on a hand-held Caesar salad with the dressing being the dip for the prosciutto lettuce wraps. Talk about the perfect amount of extra.
"Fair warning — once you visit Nubé and take in the sky-high vibes, you may never want to come down,” says Petrillo coyly. “And that’s what we hope for.”
Reservations are not required but are highly recommended to guarantee seating. The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort's valet service is $10 for up to three hours, with validation from the rooftop bar. Nubé will also feature a rotating schedule of live entertainment.
Nubé Rooftop. 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-6823; nuberooftop.com. Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 4 p.m. to midnight.