Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Offering Takeout and Delivery During Coronavirus Pandemic

Takeout signs greet passersby outside the Riverside Hotel on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Malls. Barbershops. Arcades. Movie theaters. Nightclubs. The list goes on and on.

Countless Broward institutions have temporarily (and, it’s hoped, not permanently) shuttered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And many restaurants have gone the same route.

But in these incredibly challenging times, there are establishments with the resources and willpower to remain open and adapt by offering specials as well as takeout and delivery to keep tummies happy.

These restaurants and their employees are among the heroes providing not only sustenance but also hints of normalcy in the heart of this crisis.

Here, in alphabetical order, are locally owned restaurants offering pickup and delivery.

Please note: Though these restaurants are open as of publication, it's a good idea to call ahead to confirm because the situation remains in flux. Delivery areas and charges may vary, so check with delivery services or the restaurants.

American Social Bar & Kitchen. Customers can order through Grubhub, Uber Eats, or Delivery Dudes or by calling the restaurant. American Social's Fort Lauderdale location also offers a family-friendly pizza-making kit ($30) that feeds four and includes dough, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, and Parmesan cheese. 721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-764-7005; americansocialbar.com.

Angelo Elia Pizza Bar & Tapas. All locations are open for takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery service. Specials include 25 percent off the entire wine list and $2 domestic and imported beers. Gift cards are available at a 20 percent discount, and all locations are donating 100 percent of gift card sales to employees. 5920 Coral Ridge Dr., Coral Springs; 954-344-1233; angeloeliapizza.com. Additional Broward locations in Fort Lauderdale and Weston.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza. Menu items are available for takeout, curbside pickup, or delivery through DoorDash, Delivery Dudes, and Uber Eats. 1203 S. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach; 954-942-5550; acfp.com. Additional Broward locations in Pembroke Pines, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, North Fort Lauderdale, and Coral Springs.

Carlos & Pepe's. Authentic Mexican fare is available for takeout and delivery via Delivery Dudes and DoorDash. First responders and medical professionals receive 50 percent off with valid ID. 1302 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-8335. carlosandpepesfl.com.



Catfish Dewey's. This seafood restaurant is open for curbside pickup. Takeaway family meals (serving four to six, starting at $29.95) include items such as chicken parm, catfish and shrimp, and seafood paella. 4003 Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-566-5333. catfishdeweys.com.

Good Spirits Fifth & Fed. The New American restaurant/tapas bar offers curbside pickup and delivery via Uber Eats. Curbside pickup orders get 15 percent off. 476 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-523-2580; goodspiritsrestaurant.com.

Gran Forno. The bakery, specializing in Italian, European, and American favorites, is open for takeout and delivery via Uber Eats. 1235 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-2244; granforno.com.

Hoffman's Chocolates. The Las Olas chocolatier is open for takeout and delivery via Uber Eats. Specials include 50 percent off Passover and Easter chocolates; buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) ice cream; and BOGO Chocoholic's Survival Kits, containing an assortment of chocolate bars and candies. 601 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-368-4320; hoffmans.com.



Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers. Get pickup or delivery from this brewery and restaurant through Delivery Dudes. The restaurant is offering a free tray of food for "in the biz" people who lost their jobs. Call ahead to make arrangements. 1414 NE 26th St., Wilton Manors; 954-306-3690; holymackerelbeers.com.

Legends Tavern & Grille. The restaurant/pub is offering curbside pickup and delivery via Uber Eats and Delivery Dudes. All takeout and online orders will receive a $10 gift card for a future purchase. 3128 N. Federal Hwy., Lighthouse Point; 754-220-8932; legendstavernandgrille.com. Additional Broward locations in Deerfield Beach, Sunrise, and Pompano Beach.

Mastro's Fort Lauderdale. The steakhouse is open for takeout and delivery, and all customers get 10 percent off their orders. Delivery is free within five miles of the restaurant. Select wines are 50 percent off with a food purchase. 3200 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-561-4800; mastrosrestaurants.com.



Quarterdeck Seafood Bar & Neighborhood Grill. The local seafood chain's restaurants are open for curbside pickup and delivery via Uber Eats. All curbside orders receive 15 percent off. First responders can order from a special $10 menu. All locations except the Dania Beach outpost are open. 300 N. Beach Rd., Dania Beach; 954-929-1400; quarterdeckrestaurants.com. Additional Broward locations in Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Sawgrass, and Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Royal Pig Pub. Grab American gastropub grub for takeout or delivery through Delivery Dudes. A special takeout meal includes a Royal Pig Pub burger, fries, and 16-ounce Bud Light for $10. Bottles of liquor and wine, as well as six-packs of beer, are available for takeout only. 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-617-7447; royalpigpub.com.



Screaming Carrots. This vegetarian/vegan restaurant is open for takeout and delivery. Bottles of GT's kombucha and juice are on sale for $2.50 each or $10 for six. 826 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach; 754-400-9614; screamingcarrots.com.

Steelpan Kitchen & Bar. The Caribbean-American eatery is open for takeout, and all service charges are being waived. Steelpan offers limited daily breakfast and all-day menus. 999 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-5252; steelpanftl.com.

Tap 42. American gastropub Tap 42 is open for takeout. Specials include $3 bottled beers and cans; 50 percent off the entire wine list; a "Quarantine & Grill" menu with wholesale raw proteins available for purchase at discounted prices; and bottomless brunch packages (starting at $25) comprising sparkling wine and juice pairings. 3111 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; 954-688-6944; tap42.com. Additional Broward location in Fort Lauderdale.



Tarpon River Brewing. Four-packs, six-packs, and crowlers, along with items off the food menu, are available at the brewery/restaurant for takeout or delivery through Delivery Dudes. 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-353-3193; tarponriverbrewing.com.

Temple Street Eatery. This Asian-fusion restaurant is open for pickup orders and delivery via Delivery Dudes. Thirty percent of all gift card sales are being distributed to the staff. 416 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-0976; templestreeteatery.com.



The Terrace Grill. Takeout and delivery via Delivery Dudes are available at this American restaurant. The Terrace Grille is offering 20 percent off all orders, as well as 50 percent off for hospitality/restaurant industry employees, first responders, nurses, and doctors with proper identification. 299 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-945-9500; theterracegrill.com.