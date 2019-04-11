Celebrate the Final Season of Game of Thrones With These Westeros-Inspired Snacks

This Sunday, April 14, the final season of Game of Thrones will premiere. The hit HBO series, which debuted in April 2011, will (let's hope) answer who will finally take their seat on the Iron Throne.

The show has garnered legions of viewers who pledge their allegiance to the house of Stark, Targaryen, or even Lannister. If you're a superfan, you now have the opportunity to literally drink in the experience with these Game of Thrones-inspired beverage and food offerings.

Dracarys Burger and Dragonglass Shake Shake Shack

Shake Shack's Dracarys Burger and Dragonglass Shake. Starting Friday, April 12, the burger restaurant is offering a special GOT menu. The Dracarys Burger ($10.99) is a double Monterey Jack cheeseburger "sourced from the finest head of cattle the Seven Kingdoms has to offer." In keeping with its dragon namesake, the burger is "griddled by the fires of Drogon and Rhaegal," then topped with a fiery ShackSauce and bacon. The burger, available only at the Miami Beach location through April 21, comes with a warning that it might be too hot for non-Targaryens.

If the burger gave you a bit of dragon breath, cool down with Shake Shack's Dragonglass shake ($6.79). The treat, called "a prime example of the Wall to table movement," features frozen custard made with "packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night's Watch." The shake is then garnished with shards of "Dragonglass" that kinda resemble chocolate and served in a reusable souvenir cup. The Dragonglass shake is offered through May 19 at all South Florida Shake Shacks (excluding stadiums, ballparks, transit centers, and airports), but supplies are limited.

EXPAND For the Throne beer Ommegang

Ommegang for the Throne Beer. New York's Brewery Ommegang continues its GOT beer series with the release of For the Throne. This co-fermented beer, often called a "oenobeer," is a 9.5 percent ABV-strong golden ale co-fermented with Pinot Grigio and Viognier grape juices and then bottle conditioned with champagne yeast. Aromas of honeysuckle and toasted grain mingle with notes of pear and apricot, with a clean and dry finish. The beer is available for purchase at Total Wine & More stores throughout South Florida, Vintage Liquors, and other establishments. It's also available on tap at the Butcher Shop, Gramps, the Mach House, Barracuda Bar & Grill, and others. For a complete list of locations, use the Ommegang Beer Finder.

One Scotch to sip on the Iron Throne Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker Whisky. This Scotch whisky company has released a limited-edition collection of rare spirits based on the series. The most intriguing is the White Walker, created and blended by whisky specialist George Harper, which comes in a bottle that changes color when exposed to extreme cold like Winterfell or your typical Miami freezer. Other expressions in the limited-edition, Westeros-themed bottle series include Greyjoy's Talisker distillery and the Cardhu Distillery representing House Targaryen. Each blend is unique, like a honey and fig profile for House Stark, and orange and clove for House Tully. Prices for the special Johnnie Walker GOT bottles range from $30 to $65.

Game of Thrones-branded Oreos Laine Doss

GOT Oreos. It's common knowledge that a White Walker can be defeated with Dragonglass, but who knew you could dunk one in milk and devour it? These limited-edition cookies have an insignia of the Targaryens, Starks, Lannisters, or White Walkers and are available at Target for $2.99 a package.

dBakers' custom cake dBakers Sweet Studio

dBakers Sweet Studio's GOT Cakes. This Edgewater shop is making elaborate, custom cakes with Game of Thrones themes. Order a small GOT cake that serves ten by Friday for pick-up Sunday (around $150), or GOT-themed mini cakes ($12)). Orders for the small and mini cakes must be placed by Saturday for Sunday pickup.

There is also one limited edition custom GOT cake ready and available for purchase this weekend ($400). The elaborate cakes cost $400 for two tiers and $170 for one tier and must be ordered in advance. Orders placed by this Friday (April 12) for the larger cakes can be picked up Sunday (subject to availability).

In addition, the shop will have an assortment of GOT-themed cupcakes available for pick up in store Saturday and Sunday or to order online. The cupcakes represent each house (Stark – lemon cake, Targaryen – dragon's breath (spicy chocolate), Lannister - lion's blood (raspberry chocolate), and White Walker – winter is coming (vanilla mint). Cupcakes are $15 for four and $3.25 individually. 3501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-310-8763; dbakers.us.