Galley Launches Locally-Sourced Winter Menu With a Latin Flare

Galley,the Hilton West Palm Beach restaurant with a local hangout appeal, debuted its new winter menu this week, featuring fresh-caught and farm-to-table dishes.

The menu is in the hands of executive chef Miguel Santiago, who has helmed the kitchen at the Capital Hilton in Washington D.C. and at El Conquistador, a Waldorf Astoria hotel. A Puerto Rican native, Santiago brings global touchstones to Galley's new menu, with a focus on Latin American flavors. “Compared to Fort Lauderdale and Miami, West Palm Beach does not have as large of a Latin American community, which is why we want to introduce them to these flavors,” said Santiago.

Plates like the paella egg roll with ají Amarillo, crema, and guacamole ($13) and the beef empanada with chimichurri aioli ($15) spotlight the new menu's Latin influences. The menu also includes offerings such as lobster mac n' cheese ($17) and the Impossible Burger with vegan whole wheat bun and vegan cheese ($22). Main course options include carne asada pizza with avocado and chimichurri ($21), crab cake with ají Amarillo sauce ($16), and tuna poke with culantro ($21), a traditional Latin herb.

Galley's menu changes seasonally to incorporate fresh produce. Santiago works with Swank Farms to source all the greens and seasonal vegetables that are available on the weekly specials. "It’s important to give farmers time to grow the products right,” he said.

Courtesy of Galley at Hilton West Palm Beach

The Latin flare is also present in the restaurant's expansive cocktail menu. Options include the mango caipirinha with Leblon Rum, fresh lime, and sugar ($14) and the Deconstructed Old Cuban with Zaya 12 year, mint simple syrup, fresh lime angostura bitters, and champagne ($16). Another draw is the bar cart, which a mixologist brings to guests' tables, crafting drinks while elaborating on the ingredients.

With 105 seats inside the Hilton West Palm Beach, the eatery boasts an artful design that flows beyond the dining room and into the kitchen, with a mosaic-tiled pizza oven and an oversized wood-fire master grill. Terrazzo and marble flooring and an expansive, custom fire pit round out the space. A 25-foot NanaWall offers panoramic views of the outdoors. The restaurant went through a complete redesign last year, including its curated contemporary art collection. A lush flower wall by local florist shop Flower & Fringe was added this month.

Galley also has new programming, with Wednesday night dinner parties hosted by local DJ Selecta Steve and live music on Friday nights.

Galley. 600 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach; 561- 231-6000; hilton.com.