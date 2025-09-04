 Miami New Times Seeks Freelancers to Cover Food News | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
New Times Seeks Freelancers to Cover Breaking Food and Restaurant News

We need freelancers to break stories on the food and restaurant scene!
September 4, 2025
Image: Miami New Times logo in white on red background with BREAKING NEWS added in blue
Do you have the spiritual fortitude and journalism chops to be a New Times freelancer? Miami New Times
Miami never sleeps, and neither does its food scene. Between sunrise cafecito culture, 9 a.m. breaking restaurant news, midafternoon viral TikTok dishes, and surprise chef pop-ups, we need a writer who can keep up with the pace. This is why we're putting out this call:

New Times is looking for a food freelancer to serve as our go-to for breaking food news.

What we need is a journalist or experienced writer who can quickly jump on exclusive stories, tips, and viral moments — a beloved bakery suddenly announcing its closure on Facebook at 10 a.m., say, or a chef dropping a secret collab dinner on Instagram at noon. We need someone who can be on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., working remotely, ready to file smart, accurate copy that same day.

You'll also have opportunities for longer feature stories, digging into the chefs, communities, and cultural shifts that make Miami one of the most exciting food cities in the country. But right now, our priority is finding someone who can deliver fast, sharp reporting that captures the pulse of Miami's ever-evolving food and drink scene.
click to enlarge plates of sushi and sashimi on a table
Cover breaking food news and make it look as cool as Omakai sushi!
Omakai photo

How to Apply

Send your résumé, two writing samples, and three story pitches that show your voice and curiosity to [email protected] with "Miami New Times Food Writer" as the subject line.

If you live and breathe Miami food culture and can break a story as fast as you break a pastelito in half, we want to hear from you. But please: No phone calls!
Image: Tom Finkel
Tom Finkel began his journalism career in Miami in 1989, when New Times, then a fledgling weekly, hired him as a proofreader. He left as managing editor nine years later, only to return in 2019, having served in the meantime as editor-in-chief of City Pages in Minneapolis, Riverfront Times in St. Louis, and the Village Voice in New York City.
[email protected]
