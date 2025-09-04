New Times Seeks Freelancers to Cover Breaking Food and Restaurant News

New Times is looking for a food freelancer to serve as our go-to for breaking food news.
What we need is a journalist or experienced writer who can quickly jump on exclusive stories, tips, and viral moments — a beloved bakery suddenly announcing its closure on Facebook at 10 a.m., say, or a chef dropping a secret collab dinner on Instagram at noon. We need someone who can be on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., working remotely, ready to file smart, accurate copy that same day.
Heads Up! We also have an immediate opening for a
full-time social media editor: Click for details!
How to ApplySend your résumé, two writing samples, and three story pitches that show your voice and curiosity to [email protected] with "Miami New Times Food Writer" as the subject line.
If you live and breathe Miami food culture and can break a story as fast as you break a pastelito in half, we want to hear from you. But please: No phone calls!