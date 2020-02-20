National Margarita Day 2020 Deals in South Florida

Tequila lovers, mark your calendars: This Saturday, February 22, is National Margarita Day.

Several South Florida restaurants will observe the boozy holiday by offering unique cocktails, ranging from classic margaritas to balanced fusions to bespoke interpretations.

Check below for some of the best local spots to enjoy the beloved tequila-based libation. Specials are offered on National Margarita Day only unless otherwise noted.

American Social Bar & Kitchen 690 S.W. First Ct., Miami

721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

305-223-7004

Get the party started with Don Julio Silver margaritas ($8) before indulging in Don Julio Silver shots ($6). As part of the daylong celebration, American Social will also pour a signature Don Julio 1942 margarita, made with Grand Marnier, filthy cherry syrup, fresh lime juice, and chocolate bitters and topped with shaved chocolate, orange slices, and filthy cherries. The special will be served in a skull mug ($24).

EXPAND Bartaco offers an assortment of margaritas. Bartaco

Bartaco 2906 NE 207th St., Aventura

305-614-8226

On National Margarita Day, Bartaco in Aventura will debut a different margarita-inspired cocktail every week through March. Inspired by the beach cultures of Brazil, Uruguay, and Southern California, the specials will be priced at $12. The first marga-remix will be the Hibiscus Mezcalita, made with Libélula tequila, mezcal, fresh-squeezed blood oranges and limes, house-made ginger agave syrup, and hibiscus tea.

Cantina Beach 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne

305-365-4500

Nestled in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, the beachfront Mexican eatery Cantina Beach will observe the special day by serving half-priced 'ritas all day. At 6 p.m., the restaurant will host a tasting presented by tequila experts from Catadores. If you crave a sweet tropical cocktail to pair with your food, order the watermelon margarita, made with silver tequila, fresh watermelon juice, and a dash of jalapeño ($16).

Coyo Taco Various locations

Coyo Taco's margaritas will taste even better this Saturday when the Mexican eatery pours $5 draft options all day. In classic or spicy versions, the discounted margaritas will come in Coyo-branded take-home shakers for free. The specials are available at all South Florida Coyo locations except the stall at Time Out Market.

EXPAND Pineapple Express margarita at Diez y Seis. Diez y Seis

Diez y Seis 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-695-3226

The Shore Club’s signature Mexican restaurant, Diez y Seis, will offer half-off margaritas all day. The list of $8 specials includes classic margaritas, along with the restaurant's signature Pineapple Express, a combination of Patrón Barrel Reposado tequila, St-Germain pineapple juice, lime, and agave. Also on the menu is El Chapulin Colorado, a blend of Avion tequila, mezcal, watermelon, agave, lime, and habanero tincture with a chapuline salt rim.

Katsuya and S Bar at SLS Lux Brickell 805 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-859-0200

The SLS Lux Brickell's restaurant Katsuya and S Bar will serve a classic margarita for the discounted price of $8. The bar will also offer opulent twists on the traditional drink, such as the Jaja Picante and the Jasmine, the latter of which is made with Volcan Blanco tequila, jasmine green tea grenadine, fresh lime, and orange bitters. The special cocktails will cost $10 each.

EXPAND La Cervecería de Barrio

La Cervecería de Barrio 836 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

1412 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-535-7400

La Cervecería de Barrio will celebrate with classic margaritas. The Mexican eatery's head mixologist, Ximena Giorgi, will serve the drink in a fancy stemmed glass with a rim of fresh salt for $6.95. The special drink will be available from 11 a.m. till after midnight.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort 1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

954-874-4444

The resort, named for the drink, will pour its Who’s to Blame margarita for $6.99 and offer live music and special entertainment such as stilt walkers.

Pink Taco 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-507-8980

Pink Taco on Ocean Drive will pay homage to National Margarita Day by offering pitchers at a $5 discount. The list of options will include a spicy margarita with Don Julio ($49); sangria roja or blanca ($35); and agua fresca con tequila, which can be prepared with fresh pineapple or watermelon agua fresca ($43).

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. 237 20th St., Miami Beach

305-763-8217

Sweet Liberty is a great casual spot to get together with buddies and celebrate with margaritas any day this week. Through Saturday, the bar is offering a special menu of margaritas made with Tromba tequila, Cointreau triple sec, and lime juice and served on the rocks. Specials will be priced at $12.

EXPAND Toro Toro makes gorgeous margaritas. Toro Toro

Toro Toro 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

305-372-4710

Toro Toro in downtown Miami promises a Saturday of $5 classic margaritas. The $8 iteration contains your choice of Avión, Casamigos, Patrón, Volcón, or Herradura tequila. For a $2 upgrade, you can select specialty flavors — such as passionfruit, strawberry, blood orange, jalapeño, and guava — to add to your margarita.

YOT Bar & Kitchen 2015 SW 20th St., Fort Lauderdale

954-953-9000

At Fort Lauderdale’s new waterfront hideaway, enjoy a day of specialty margaritas priced at $8. Choices include the signature YOTSea, a mango margarita with Rock 'n' Roll mango tequila, triple sec, agave nectar, Natalie’s orange juice, and lime; and the signature LMSea, made with Patrón Silver tequila, agave nectar, pineapple juice, lime, and habanero bitters.