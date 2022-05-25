New Restaurants to Try This Week: Amal, Crusoe Cabana Deluxe, and Evelyn's

[email protected]

click to enlarge Amal Miami Photo by Maxime Bocken, courtesy of Studio Munge

Amal 3480 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-369-0846

amalmiami.com

click to enlarge Seafood at Crusoe Cabana Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection

Crusoe Cabana Deluxe 165 NW 23rd St., Miami

crusoewynwood.com

click to enlarge Evelyn's is now open inside the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Evelyn's

Evelyn's 525 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-336-3100

fourseasons.com

This week's latest round of new restaurants includes the opening of the Fort Lauderdale Four Seasons' signature restaurant, Evelyn's, and the grand opening of Amal in Coconut Grove and Crusoe Cabana Deluxe in Wynwood.Restaurateur Charles Khabouth's Lebanese roots are at the heart of Coconut Grove's newest addition, Amal. The menu offers a fine-dining approach to authentic Lebanese cuisine under the leadership of chef Wissam Baki, who brings more than 15 years of experience from a number of renowned hospitality venues, most notably the InterContinental in Beirut. The menu offers modern interpretations of popular, generous, and easily shareable dishes to be enjoyed the way one might across a traditional Lebanese dinner table. Dips like hummus and baba ghanouj kick off the Amal experience, which continues with salads, hot mezze, skewers, and new takes on traditional entrées that highlight lamb and seafood. An extensive wine selection overseen by master sommelier Fernando Zamudio offers guests a top-tier selection of national and international classics. The establishment's focal point: a rooftop bar with jaw-dropping panoramic views of Miami and Biscayne Bay.If Robinson Crusoe washed up on the shores of Miami, he'd surely find Crusoe Cabana Deluxe in Wynwood. As you might expect the name is a homage to Daniel Defoe's novel, and the décor is designed to transport guests to the 1700s for a pirate-themed dinner party on a desert island. From a massive mermaid suspended over the dining room to murals of shipwrecked boats, there's plenty to feast your eyes on at this restaurant from the creators of El Patio and Bar La Real. The menu offers seafood-centric dishes from the "Don’t Be Shellfish" cold seafood sampler to the "SoFishTicated," a whole fried red snapper for two, and the "SeaReal Griller," an assortment of grilled shrimp, clams, black mussels, scallops, and daily catch smothered in a green sauce. For late-night revelers, a “Drunk Late Menu” begins at 11:30 p.m. and offers select menu items until 2 a.m. Keep an eye on social media for the launch of the establishment's weekend “Sunken Brunch.”Evelyn's, the signature restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, is an all-day operation that offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner service daily. The restaurant is named for Evelyn Fortune Lilly Bartlett, a South Florida socialite most notable for naming her Fort Lauderdale home “Bonnet House” after the yellow water lilies that grow there. Executive chef Brandon Salomon relocated from the Four Seasons in Palm Beach and its signature restaurant Florie’s. At Evelyn’s, he offers guests an upmarket approach to Eastern Mediterranean and Florida coastal cuisine. Meals begin with shareable options like raw oysters and truffle-spiked hummus before moving on to larger plates like wood-smoked Australian Wagyu skewers and a turmeric-spiced, yogurt marinated half-chicken.